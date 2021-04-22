Carol Pangerl

Carol Jean (Schramm) (Westerman) Pangerl, 88, of Pine City, went home to her Savior and Triumphed over death on Thursday, April 15, 2021.
Carol was born to Eugene and Olga (Bettermann) Schramm on Aug. 29, 1932 in Alexandria. She was baptized as an infant and confirmed at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Garfield. Carol married Kenneth Westerman on Feb. 4, 1951 until April 17, 1978 when Kenneth was called home. She met James Pangerl and they married July 2, 1980.
Carol spent her early years caring for her four children and working at the Drug Store in Pine City. She opened Granny’s Cafe in Pine City for a short time and then was employed by Pine County Government Center in the treasurer’s and recorders offices where she retired after 25 years.
Carol enjoyed gardening especially roses, sewing and other crafts. She served the Lord in many ways at church in holding offices and volunteer work. She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Pine City for 58 years and the past 11 years as a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Hinckley.
Carol is survived by her four children Debora (Kevin) Ryan of Prior Lake, Bryan (Judy) Westerman of Bemidji, Kevin (Jan) Westerman of Onalaska, Wisconsin., Michael Westerman of Stacy; grandchildren Jason (Jena) Katzenberger of Monticello, Allyson (Alex) Holte of Bemidji, Ashley (Titus) Brue of Bemidji, Danielle Westerman of Onalaska, Wisconsin., Aaron (friend Cecilia) of Eau Claire, Wisconsin, Alexis (Brad) Giadresco of Adelaide, Australia; great-grandchildren Madison and Haden Katzenberger, Brecken, Isaiah and Weston Holte, Bo and Webb Brue; brother Verdell (Elaine) Schramm of Lincoln, Nebraska.; extended family Mike (Susan) Pangerl of Brooklyn Park, Jodell Pangerl of Pine City, four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews and special friends.
Carol was preceded in death by her parents Eugene and Olga Schramm; husbands Kenneth Westerman and James Pangerl; infant son; stepson Tom Pangerl; grandson Chad Katzenberger.
Funeral services for Carol: 11 a.m.; Friday, April 23, 2021 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Hinckley. A time of visitation and reviewal is planned from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 22, 2021 at the Swanson Funeral Chapel in Pine City and also one hour prior to the service at the church. The interment will take place in Birchwood Cemetery, Pine City.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to St. Paul’s Altar Guild.
A message from Carol: “What I did in life is nothing, it was what God did for me. Always trust in the Lord. Let Him guide you in the path you must go and do his will in all things. Do not grieve. Death is only the beginning of life.”
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to: Funeral and Cremation Service of Pine City, Swanson Chapel
