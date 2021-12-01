Carol Schultz

Carol Jane Schultz, age 71, died suddenly and of natural causes on Nov. 19, 2021 at her home in Duluth. She was preceded in death by parents Raymond and Betty Schultz and her husband of 32 years, Richard Jenkins. She is survived by sisters Linda (Bruce) Henning and Deanna Schultz and nephews and nieces Nicholas (Maria Scremin) Henning and their children Joaquin, Aimara and Luna; Taylor (Katie) Henning; Katharine Henning; and Alexander Kotchen. Carol is also survived by step-children Jody Halverson, Jill Orhn, Jennifer Franta, Janna Huset and James Jenkins, and their families. Her strong faith guided her throughout life’s joys and sorrows, and most recently as an active member of First Lutheran Church in Duluth.
Born in Minneapolis on May 10, 1950, Carol graduated from Pine City High School in 1968 and received a Bachelor of Elected Studies degree from the University of Minnesota in 1987. A beloved friend and respected colleague to many, she was valued for her joyful approach to life and work, compassion for people in need, loyalty to friends and dedication to professionalism in her field. She was relentlessly positive in all things and at all times.
Carol retired in 2020 from her career of nearly 50 years as a specialist, administrator or agency leader in federal, state or local housing and redevelopment programs. She served in or provided consulting services to multiple agencies including the Dakota County Housing and Redevelopment Authority (HRA,) the Minnesota office of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, Saint Paul HRA and most recently, Duluth HRA. She also served as an officer of the Affordable Housing Coalition in Duluth for several years. Carol was recognized for her dedication and professionalism numerous times, most recently by the Minnesota Chapter, National Association of Housing and Redevelopment Officials (NAHRO). The organization honored her with their Outstanding Achievement Award in 2014 and named an annual scholarship program in her honor in 2020. The scholarships provide post-secondary educational grants annually to students residing in publicly-owned or publicly-assisted housing.
A devoted enthusiast and supporter of the arts, Carol had a passion for music of all genres and musical theater, and was herself a beautiful alto voice in many church choirs or choral groups. She was a familiar face and welcome guest at many home-based live concerts of musicians in the greater Duluth area, and a tireless supporter and audience member of performance centers and venues along the North Shore of Lake Superior. She had a keen interest in supporting young local artists, regularly and often successfully recommending them to stage and venue owners looking for new talent.
The memorial celebration of Carol’s life will be held at Central Lutheran Church, 333 South 12th Street in downtown Minneapolis, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. The service will also be live-streamed on the church’s website. Ample lot and ramp parking is available and lunch will follow the service. Designated memorials are the Sacred Heart Music Center in Duluth (sacredheartmusic.org) and the Carol Schultz Educational Scholarship Program on the Minnesota NAHRO website (mnnahro.org).
Edina Chapel 952-920-3996
