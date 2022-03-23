The cause of death has been recently released for Ashley Miller (Carlson) whose remains were found on the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe Reservation in Ogema Township, east of Hinckley, on Nov. 27, 2021. Ashley had gone missing on Sept. 24, 2021 near the Lake Lena Reservation.
The Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office released the cause of death stating it was an accident caused by “combined effects of methamphetamine and positional asphyxia.” The report said that her body was decomposed but said the injury occurred as a result of “drug intake, suspended from tree by entrapped lower extremity.”
Currently, the investigation is still open. Pine County Sheriff Jeff Nelson said, “We do consider the case open. With that, I cannot provide any further details on the specifics of the case.” He added that the case has not been sent to the county attorney’s office for review.
Krista Struck, Miller’s mother, issued a statement saying that at this time, the family can’t agree or disagree on the medical examiner’s cause of death.
“Our entire world is different without Ashley in it. Ashley is deeply loved and greatly missed,” said Struck in a statement. “Ashley had a beautiful heart and soul; she saw the best in everyone and wanted everyone to see the best in themselves. Our hearts break every minute of every day without her. Her four children miss and love her so much. They are doing the best they can without her. It will never be the same again.”
Miller was a mother of four, from the Grantsburg, Wisconsin area and 33 years old at the time of her death. Struck said that the children’s father, Sam Carlson, is now taking care of the children along with support from the entire family.
Sheriff Nelson asks anyone with any information about what happened to Miller to call the Pine County Sheriff’s Office at (320) 629-8380 or the family private non-authority tipline monitored by APS 24 hours a day (218) 241-0341.
