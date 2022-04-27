White Enchiladas
1 lb. hamburger
1 sm. onion, chopped
1/2 sm. can green chili peppers, chopped
Salt and pepper
1 sm. jar taco sauce, medium
2 c. cheddar cheese, shredded
Large flour tortillas
Sauce:
1 can cream of mushroom soup
1/2 sm. can green chili peppers, chopped
4 Tbsp. chopped onion
1/2 soup can water
1 c. sour cream
Brown meat: add onion, 1/2 can green chilies, salt, pepper and taco sauce. In a separate pan, mix sauce ingredients together and bring to a boil. Simmer until onion is tender. Fill tortillas with meat mixture, roll and lay in a 9x13-inch pan. Pour sauce over all and sprinkle with cheese. Cover and bake at 350 degrees for 15 minutes.
Salsa Ranch Dip
1-16 oz. carton sour cream
1 pkg. dry Ranch dressing
2 c. shredded cheddar cheese
1 can whole-kernel corn, drained
1 jar salsa, drained
Mix the sour cream and packet of Ranch dressing together. Add the rest of the ingredients; chill and serve with tortilla chips.
Breakfast Burritos
1 lb. country hash browns
Chopped red or green peppers, to taste
Chopped white or green onions, to taste
1 Tbsp. cooking oil
Salt and pepper to taste
Sour cream
6 eggs
2 Tbsp. hot pepper sauce
1-1/4 c. shredded sharp cheddar cheese
4 to 6 flour tortillas
Salsa
In fry pan, brown hash browns until tender. Add oil, peppers and onions. Cook and toss for 5 minutes. Beat eggs, water and hot sauce. Stir into skillet and season with salt and pepper. Stir in cheese. Cook and stir occasionally until set, about 6 minutes. Serve with tortillas, sour cream and salsa. An electric fry pan works well with this recipe but not necessary.
