Mary Ellen Dewey

White Enchiladas

1 lb. hamburger 

1 sm. onion, chopped 

1/2 sm. can green chili peppers, chopped 

Salt and pepper 

1 sm. jar taco sauce, medium 

2 c. cheddar cheese, shredded 

Large flour tortillas 

Sauce: 

1 can cream of mushroom soup 

1/2 sm. can green chili peppers, chopped 

4 Tbsp. chopped onion 

1/2 soup can water 

1 c. sour cream

Brown meat: add onion, 1/2 can green chilies, salt, pepper and taco sauce. In a separate pan, mix sauce ingredients together and bring to a boil. Simmer until onion is tender. Fill tortillas with meat mixture, roll and lay in a 9x13-inch pan. Pour sauce over all and  sprinkle with cheese. Cover and bake at 350 degrees for 15 minutes.

Salsa Ranch Dip 

1-16 oz. carton sour cream 

1 pkg. dry Ranch dressing 

2 c. shredded cheddar cheese 

1 can whole-kernel corn, drained 

1 jar salsa, drained

Mix the sour cream and packet of Ranch dressing together. Add the rest of the ingredients; chill and serve with tortilla chips.

Breakfast Burritos

1 lb. country hash browns 

Chopped red or green peppers, to taste 

Chopped white or green onions, to taste 

1 Tbsp. cooking oil 

Salt and pepper to taste 

Sour cream 

6 eggs 

2 Tbsp. hot pepper sauce 

1-1/4 c. shredded sharp cheddar cheese 

4 to 6 flour tortillas 

Salsa

In fry pan, brown hash browns until tender. Add oil, peppers and onions. Cook and toss for 5 minutes. Beat eggs, water and hot sauce. Stir into skillet and season with salt and pepper. Stir in cheese. Cook and stir occasionally until set, about 6 minutes. Serve with tortillas, sour cream and salsa. An electric fry pan works well with this recipe but not necessary. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.