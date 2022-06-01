Jewell Family Celebration of Life
The Jewell family invites friends and relatives to a Celebration of Life for our two Pine City natives.
Roger Jewell was born (1938) and raised in Pine City. He was a forest ranger for the U.S. Forest Service the majority of his working life. He later became an author, writing books about ancient history, his family history and the climate.
Roger passed away in February 2022, leaving a wife, Mary and 4 daughters: Jackie Harrison-Jewell, Kimberly Rae Jewell, Amy Putkonen and Kristin Collins. Roger will be buried in the Brook Park Cemetery with full military honors at 2:00 p.m on Saturday, June 11. Afterwards, a Celebration of Life will be held at the Brook Park Community Center.
The life of Eileen Marie Jewell (Felten), Roger’s Sister-in-Law, will also be celebrated on this day. Eileen was born in Pine City in 1932, and married Charles (Allen) Jewell, in 1958 in Beroun. They then moved and raised a family in Accokeek, MD. Eileen deeply loved her family and was an active member of her community until her death in April 2022. Eileen leaves her husband of 63 years, as well as 4 sons: Steve, Tom, Mark and Bruce. Her life will be celebrated, along with Roger’s, at the Brook Park Community Center from 3 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 11. Everyone welcome.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.