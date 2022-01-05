Chad Wayne Reed died on Friday, Dec. 24, 2021. He was 29 years old.
He was born on Feb. 22, 1992 to Raymond Reed and Karen Hines-Muellerleile at Kanabec County Hospital in Mora.
He had a love of hockey, dirt bike racing, wrenching on anything that had a motor and fishing. He still raced dirt bikes along with two of his children. He also loved riding his Harley.
He was a hard worker his entire life. He worked at Berm Benders Race Way and construction for his uncle, Gregg Lilienthal, with his dad all through high school. He learned how to pour concrete. He graduated in 2012 from Mora High School. After high school he worked where his Grandpa Rob worked at Tool & Die. He worked on a press. One night he was working on a press that wasn’t working, and he got sick of calling someone over to fix it, so he decided to take that press apart.
Once he had the press in pieces a foreman walked by and lost it. True to form he told the foreman, “I got this!” The foreman said, “You had better because that press is millions of dollars.” He put the press back together and had no more problems with it. He worked for the company a few months and then went to work at Reeds Exterior for his dad a few months.
From 2013 –2016 he worked over the road doing road construction with Interstate. His daughter, Myloh, was born while he worked over the road. He quit to be home every night and worked for N&B construction framing houses.
In 2017-2019 he decided to go back to work with a union job and started working for B&D Foundation. He worked on large projects such as the Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport, schools and commercial buildings.
In 2019-2020 while working that job, he started building his home that his family lives in today.
He was preceded in death by his papa, Gene Hines; great-grandma, Carol Ristau; grandpa, Rob Reed; great-grandpa, Lorenzo Christianson; and great-grandma, Beverly Christianson.
He is survived by his daughters, Myloh Reed and Rayven Reed; stepsons, Ayven Fulton and Bryson Fulton; mother of children, Brianna Fore; father, Raymond Reed; mother, Karen Hines-Muellerleile; stepdad, Bill Muellerleile; sisters, Arianna Reed and Courteney Reed; niece, Nova Clough; great-grandpa, Wayne Reed; grandma, Audrey Hines; grandma, Terrie Reed; aunt, Kate Reed; uncle, Don Voss; aunt, Rachel Reed; uncle, Jim Hines; aunt, Danette Dimmen; along with many cousins, other relatives and friends.
His celebration of life will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, at the Grand Event Center in Mora with Pastor Bob DeYoung officiating. Visitation will start at 2 p.m. Memorials are requested in lieu of flowers to MN Teen Challenge. All memorials that the family receives will also be donated to MN Teen Challenge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.