The Pine City Area Chamber of Commerce has released a notice of a scam alert that may be directed at local businesses.
A caller identified themselves as being with “Community Safety Net” and they are seeking sponsorships for Safety Books for Kids.
They state that they are working with the University of Minnesota - Pine County Extension Office for an important safety initiative for kids in Pine County.
This company is not working with our local Extension staff and businesses are being asked to decline to support this effort.
