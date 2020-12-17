Pine County has approved a contract with Cloquet Riverside Recycling to pick up recycling from the county’s six different shed locations.
Pine County Auditor/Treasurer Kelly Schroeder noted that the county has contracted with PHASE out of Sandstone for the past 13 years to carry out recycling services. However, due to regulatory changes made by the Minnesota Department of Human Services, PHASE staff decided this year to end the recycling program.
The county issued a request for proposals from other firms, and received a bid for $69,600 from Cloquet Riverside Recycling. Schroeder said it is somewhat less than they spent with PHASE.
PHASE’s Sandstone recycling site will be closed, but the county will replace that with the Central Pine Recycling Center, which is set to open on Jan. 2, 2021 on the north side of Sandstone at 145 Robin St, Sandstone – the city’s old compost site. The Central Pine Recycling Center will be staffed, open Tuesdays and Thursdays 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. and Saturdays 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Schroeder noted that contract with Cloquet Riverside Recycling has the option to extend upon mutual agreement for up to four years, with any change in charges based on the consumer price index. Schroeder said this meant they would not have to renegotiate the contract every year.
“When I heard that I thought, ‘That sounds great,’” Schroeder said.
Schroeder noted that county employees would still have the responsibility of staffing the shed sites as they currently do.
“We still have a couple of unstaffed sites, so [Cloquet Riverside Recycling] will be picking up at those as well,” she said.
The recycling facility is the Cloquet Riverside Recycling building located at 1103 Industry Avenue in Cloquet.
According to the terms of the contract, the county will provide garbage dumpsters and be responsible for all costs of all solid waste illegally dropped off at all six locations.
Cloquet Riverside Recycling will remove all solid waste and non-accepted materials from all sheds and recycling dumpsters and is authorized to dispose of the solid waste in the garbage dumpsters provided by the county.
Cloquet Riverside Recycling will also provide an annual report to the county specifying the quantities by weight and/or volume collected of each type of recyclable material (e.g., plastics, glass, paper, etc.) and the name of end-market for processed materials.
What can I recycle in 2021?
Pine County has entered a contract with Cloquet Riverside Recycling for service of the recycling program in 2021. Beginning Jan. 1, 2021, the materials accepted in the program will change to the following regimen:
• All recyclables dropped off must be emptied out of bags or containers. Plastic bags should go in the trash, unless plastic bag recycling is specifically offered at that facility.
• All rigid plastic containers, 2 gallons or smaller, may be recycled. This includes plastic numbers 1-7. They should rinsed clean. Non-container plastic items such as toys, hangers, Styrofoam, plastic forks, and garden hoses are not accepted and should be thrown in the garbage.
• Aluminum cans (ie. pop cans) and steel cans (ie. soup cans), can be sorted together. Steel food cans must be rinsed clean. Aluminum foil is no longer accepted.
• Cardboard, brown grocery bags, box board (ie. cereal boxes), and paper egg cartons may be sorted together.
• Office paper, junk mail, and newspaper may be sorted together. Magazines, books, shredded paper, and paper plates/cups will not be accepted and should be thrown in the garbage.
• Glass bottles and jars can be recycled but should not include other glass products like window glass, ceramics, cookware, etc.
Recycling shed locations
• Pine City - South Pine Transfer Station
• Hinckley East Central Solid Waste Commission Transfer Station
• Sandstone - 145 Robin St, Sandstone
• Finlayson - Behind the Municipal Liquor Store
• Willow River - North Pine Transfer Station
• Bruno - Pine County Highway Garage
Questions?
For more information or questions call the Pine County Solid Waste Department at 320-216-4220 or visit the Solid Waste Department webpage at www.co.pine.mn.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.