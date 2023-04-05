First degree assault charges with deadly force against an officer have been filed by the Pine County Attorney’s office against Pine City man Leo Henry Hacker, 70. The charges are in connection with an incident that took place in February east of Pine City.
According to the criminal complaint:
On February 17, a warrant for second degree assault and felony obstruction for Leo Hacker was issued after Hacker pointed a handgun at a law enforcement officer.
On February 21, a judge issued another warrant for firearms at Hacker’s residence on Sunnyside Lane east of Pine City. The same day, Pine County Sheriff’s Office deputies, East Central Drug and Violent Offenders Task Force agents, and members of the Pine County SWAT Team went to execute the search and arrest warrants at Hacker’s residence.
According to the complaint, the SWAT team and a fully marked K-9 squad car arrived at the residence at approximately 12:45 p.m. Shortly later, Hacker arrived on a road near his residence in his truck pulling a trailer.
Law enforcement identified the truck as belonging to Hacker and activated their emergency lights to initiate a traffic stop.
Hacker was the sole occupant and driver of the truck and pulled up alongside the SWAT van and in front of a squad car. A Pine County Sheriff’s Office investigator pointed his service pistol at Hacker’s truck and instructed him to put his hands up. Other officers gave the same instruction.
According to the report, Hacker instead gave the middle finger to the investigator and backed the truck and trailer up on the icy road. The investigator then directed a shatterball (a device used by first responders and law enforcement to break vehicle windows) at Hacker’s truck, but it did not break the window.
Law enforcement officers then exited their vehicles and approached Hacker’s truck as it backed up, giving orders for him to stop and get out of the truck. Another Pine County Sheriff’s Office investigator, who was standing approximately one vehicle-length away from Hacker’s truck on the two-lane dirt road, tossed a distraction device (commonly known as a flashbang grenade) at the truck. The road does not have a shoulder and was covered in ice and snow. The distraction device hit the front corner of Hacker’s truck.
Immediately after the device hit his truck, Hacker shifted the truck from reverse into drive. According to the complaint, he turned the truck’s wheels directly toward the investigator, who was now standing approximately two vehicle lengths on the side edge of the road, and accelerated at the officer. The officer attempted to get out of the way by backing up and fell in the snow on the side of the road.
When Hacker accelerated the truck at the investigator, a Pine County deputy fired his rifle at Hacker truck. The truck came to a stop just a few feet from the side of the road where the investigator was standing. Law enforcement surrounded the truck and continued to instruct Hacker to get out of the vehicle. Hacker did not respond to their commands. Law enforcement then opened the truck’s door and it was apparent Hacker was injured. Law enforcement began immediate medical care, and Hacker was taken to a hospital where he later recovered from the injuries.
Earlier on Feb. 14, officers served Hacker with a writ of execution at his residence regarding a vehicle on his property, and a police stand-off occurred.
According to the warrant, deputies attempted to get Hacker to comply with them, but after more discussion, Hacker went back inside the house and came out with a handgun. Officers asked him to put the firearm down. A deputy drew his firearm, and Hacker raised the gun quickly in the officer’s direction. The officer asked Hacker to drop the gun, but Hacker refused while the officer was able to partially conceal himself behind the garage. Deputies continued to move back for cover while continuing to ask Hacker to drop his weapon. According to the warrant, Hacker told law enforcement to get off his property or he would “come back out with something bigger.”
After a period of time, law enforcement determined that it was in the interest of safety to leave the scene at that time and seek a warrant for his arrest.
The felony first degree assault with use of deadly force against peace officer/prosecutor/judge charge comes with a maximum prison sentence of 20 years and one day and/or a $30,000 fine. Hacker has also been charged with fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle which comes with a maximum jail sentence of three years and one day and/or a $5,000 fine.
