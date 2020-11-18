Charlie (Charles) Rike, age 86, passed away Nov. 7, 2020 in Pine City. He was born to parents, Delbert and Berniece Rike in Burt, Iowa on March 1, 1934. He was preceded in death by his parents and son John. Charlie is survived by his sons Charles Jr. (Lottie) Rike and Greg (Sandy) Rike, four grand-children, and six great grand-children. He was also survived by former spouse Pat Rike and close friend Peggy Karnuth, sisters Kathy Bartheidel and Areatha (Warren) Leisinger.
Charlie and Pat raised their three boys in Coon Rapids. Charlie spent a lot of time volunteering for his sons’ Boy Scout Troop 317.
Charlie was first employed by Northern Pacific Railways and later retired after several years of employment with Northwestern Bell Telephone Company. Following his retirement Charlie worked as an aide to State Senator Gene Merriam, his union, Local 7200 Communications Workers of America, and more recently his union’s Retiree Council.
Charlie was very involved politically, twice running for office. Once for the Anoka County Auditor’s seat, and later for a state representative seat. For the past several years Charlie could be seen volunteering at the Minnesota State Fair in the AFL-CIO Building.
At this time, the family is planning a virtual celebration of Charlie’s life in the coming weeks. Make a request for information about this event at the e-mail address charlierike2020@gmail.com . Memorials sent to the family will be used to cover end of life expenses. Memorials exceeding end of life expenses will be donated to Twin Cities Public Television (TPT).
Funeral arrangements for Charlie Rike are entrusted to: Funeral and Cremation Service of Pine City, Swanson Chapel. www.FuneralAndCremationService.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.