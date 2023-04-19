Charles Swanson

Chuck Swanson passed away Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at his home in Grasston at the age of 69.
Charles Theodore Swanson was born Nov. 17, 1953 to Carl and Margaret (Doyle) Swanson in Braham, Minn.
In 1972, he graduated from Braham High School and started farming with his parents. Chuck was known for his love of farming the “old way.” Over the years, he made many friends selling hay to horse people and attending old farm engine and tractor shows. Chuck was a very generous friend and provided an oversized deer shack for his “buddies.” He enjoyed spending time exploring his 80 acres on his four-wheeler or side-by-side. Chuck and Laurie enjoyed many excursions together.
Chuck is survived by sister, Judy (Leon) Haines of Ogilive; good friend of many years, Laurie Kubesh; close friend, Jeff Lelm; nephew, Lee Haines of Ogilvie; niece, Leesa Harris of Williston, N.D.; great nieces and nephews, Irelynn Haines, Icelynn Haines, Carter Haines, Drake Haines, Kylee Haines; many other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents Carl and Margaret Swanson.
Pastor Bob De Young will officiate the funeral service for Charles: 2 p.m.; Monday, April 17 at the Swanson Funeral Chapel. A time of visitation for friends and family will be held one hour prior to the service at the chapel. The interment will take place in Grasston Union Cemetery.
Memorials in Chuck’s memory may be directed to the: Seven County Senior Federation, 47 Park St. N, Mora Minn. 55051
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the: Funeral and Cremation Service of Pine City, Swanson Chapel
