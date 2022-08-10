Charlue Hancock

Charlue was born March 31, 1943. She was the 4th child of 10 children born to Eldora and Lloyd Gilbey Sr. She was named after her aunt Lottie (Charlotte). Charlue grew up and lived on farms in and around Pine County for her entire life. Charlue graduated from Pine City High School in 1961. After high school she worked as a bartender in Pine City where the Voyager is now.
In 1964 she met her husband of 49 years after a bull rider event in Pine City. A man rode his bull from Minneapolis to Duluth. The family still has the key chain from that event.
Charlue and Ben were married August 28, 1965. Charlue moved onto the Hancock farm. Charlue worked at Fingerhut until Jacqueline was born in 1967. Julie was born in 1968 followed by Alan in 1971. Charlue and Ben had a dairy farm and crops. Charlue enjoyed gardening while raising her family. Charlue volunteered for the American Legion, serving wedding receptions in Beroun. You could find her also as a room mother to her kids’ classes. She was a girl scout leader and drove the girls to canoe races.
After selling the cattle in 1998, Charlue went to work at Grand Casino Hinckley for 15 years. She enjoyed meeting new people while she was working.
In the summer of 1999, her brothers Jim and Wes helped build them a new house. Charlue and Ben continued to raise cattle and garden until his passing in May of 2015. Charlue missed Ben a lot over the years but found pride and joy in her 3 children and 6 grandchildren. She loved spending time with family. They all hold a special place in her heart. Charlue took her last breaths with all 3 of her children holding her hands.
Charlue is survived by her children: Jacqueline Louvar of Cottage Grove, Julie (Rod) Dorschner of Woodbury, Alan (Stacy) Hancock of Brook Park; grandchildren: Colin Louvar, Ava Louvar, Carson Dorschner, Gianna Dorschner, Jenica Hancock, Anika Hancock; siblings Marilyn (Paul) Jasa of Edina, Wayne Gilbey of Hermantown, Wesley Gilbey of Denham, Shirley Larson of Cambridge, brother-in-law Roger Brown Sr. of Hinckley, sister-in-law Betty Gilbey of Pine City; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents Lloyd Sr. & Eldora Gilbey; husband Benjamin Hancock Jr.; siblings Maxine Brown, Phyllis (LeRoy) Gardner, James Gilbey, Lloyd Gilbey, Jr., Tammy Skalicky.
Pastor Susan Bartholomaus officiated funeral services for Charlue Monday, August 8th at the Swanson Funeral Chapel. A time of visitation for friends and family was held from 5-7 p.m., Sunday, August 7 and also one hour prior to the service at the chapel. Interment took place at Brook Park Cemetery in Brook Park, Minnesota.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the: Funeral and Cremation Service of Pine City, Swanson Chapel
