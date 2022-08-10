Charlue Hancock

Charlue was born March 31, 1943. She was the 4th child of 10 children born to Eldora and Lloyd Gilbey Sr.  She was named after her aunt Lottie (Charlotte).  Charlue grew up and lived on farms in and around Pine County for her entire life. Charlue graduated from Pine City High School in 1961. After high school she worked as a bartender in Pine City where the Voyager is now. 

