Catching glimpses of the northern lights (a.k.a. aurora borealis) is not uncommon in Minnesota. Especially if one does their research. But for a local woman, northern lights hunting has become more than a hobby – it has become a quest.
Pine City resident, Heidi Novak, first saw the northern lights as a kid and was fascinated by the science behind them. She spent hours reading National Geographic magazines to learn more. Then as a young adult in her 20s, she saw them up close as she was flying on a plane.
Since then, Novak has become a bit of an expert on the northern lights and has assisted those interested in chasing the northern lights on various Facebook groups. And in 2014, after running into an old classmate who studied the science extensively, she really dug in.
Her friend pointed her to the resources to learn the science. “He had just started a tiny group on Facebook for fellow aurora addicts and asked me to become an admin,” she recalled. Today the group “Upper Midwest Aurora Chasers” has thousands of members from all over the world.
The group prides itself on “no hype, just data” and uses information from the NOAA (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration) website. The material shared goes beyond the virtual and has an event called the Aurora Summit that meets once a year in northern Wisconsin each November. There, group members hear from speakers who give presentations on the aurora and how to photograph it.
The science
Novak and others who know how to interpret data, study the information from NOAA’s website. “Our group studies the sun and monitors any activity or changes. The sun is on a 27-day rotation. It has openings where solar plasma escapes,” noted Novak. “These are called coronal holes and are one way we see aurora here on Earth.”
The group monitors the holes for changes as they rotate. Another way to produce northern lights, said Novak, is a coronal mass ejection or CME. “This event is caused by an eruption of highly-charged plasma on the sun from active regions or disturbed magnetic fields,” she added. “This was what triggered the November 3-4, 2021 event. Our group studies these volatile regions on the sun for changes or eruptions that would cause the plasma to be sent to Earth.”
The hunt
If the data looks promising for a solar storm, Novak will closely monitor the Earth’s magnetic field readings. This includes things like density, solar wind, electron readings, etc,. If these numbers look promising, she checks the cloud maps. If it looks like a fairly clear night and the solar data looks promising, she waits.
“We have a satellite that reads all this data, so if the plasma cloud reaches Earth and the conditions are favorable, you have about one hour to get into position after it reaches this satellite,” said Novak. “When that happens, I head out to a dark spot. You need to get away from light pollution (city lights, house lights, car lights, etc). Some nights, the northern lights come out at 2 a.m., sometimes 5 a.m. It is never a set time. I equate chasing the northern lights to storm chasing here on Earth. Just because you are in a favorable area for storms, does not mean they will happen, and certainly there is no set time for it to hit.”
Novak has seen the lights dozens of times in Pine County, even with the naked eye, but most of the time, she noted, they appear white here in Pine County, with brilliant colors only seen through the camera lens. She has also traveled to Alaska and Iceland to see the lights.
“The best part of the northern lights is witnessing this amazing phenomenon right here in our area. Especially when people travel all over the world to see them,” said Novak. “There is nothing more peaceful than being outside at night in the dark and quiet, unless the wolves or coyotes are there to serenade you.”
She added that animals often come out when the lights are out. “The only critter I don’t like is when the beavers swim close to you if you are by the water and slap their tails. That will jolt you for sure,” she quipped.
Advice for beginners
Novak recommends joining an aurora chasing group, and when conditions warrant, to get away from any light noise. “Turn off your cell phone, and let your eyes adjust to the darkness. Look for white moving fog on the northern horizon,” she said. “Early in the night, before 10 p.m., they will be in the northeast sky. As the night progresses, they will move to the northwest sky.”
Novak added that we will be moving into solar maximum in 2024, so the sun will start to become very active over the next few years. “The best times are around the equinoxes. I have seen them in every month in Minnesota,” she noted.
The most frustrating part is the waiting game, she said, and when people ask her, ‘What time will the lights be out tonight?’ “Some nights, all the data suggests the lights will be out, but the Earth’s magnetopause is strong enough to deflect the plasma, and we do not see any aurora,” she noted. “Chasing northern lights requires lots of patience, many sleepless nights and extensive research to know when to go out and when to choose your bed, especially on those subzero temperature nights or when the mosquitos are begging for your blood.”
Using a camera
A good camera or even a good cell phone, one that can pick up light well, will pick up the vivid colors of the aurora. When using a standard camera, one must shoot in manual mode with a low shutter speed (usually around 15 seconds), a tripod or solid base so the camera doesn’t move, and a high ISO.
One of Novak’s biggest pet peeves, however, is when people oversaturate or overprocess their northern lights photos in Minnesota. “The lights here often are white to the naked eye with pops of green and red pillars and swirls, not always though,” she said. “I feel like the saturated images from the midwest give hopeful first time viewers the wrong impression of what to look for. If you want to see vivid dancing colors (with the naked eye), you need to travel to Canada, Norway, Iceland, or Alaska. I have seen vivid colors here, but that is not the norm.”
