For the next three weeks, all Pine City households will be receiving a copy of the Pine City Pioneer as a sampling of sorts of what you’ll see from week to week when you are a subscriber.
When starting as editor here a few months ago, I didn’t realize all that was going on in Pine City, even though we’ve lived here for a number of years. It’s pretty amazing actually.
If I were to put a label on what’s happened in Pine City over the last year or two, I would call it “Progress in Pine City.” People have invested in Pine City, and it shows.
Being located where we are, halfway between the Twin Cities and Duluth on I-35, makes Pine City an ideal place to live for commuters. One can travel to the north metro in just under an hour and to Duluth in less than an hour and a half.
This has likely contributed to the boom in housing and vacation homes being built on our two lakes, Cross and Pokegama, which are connected by the Snake River. Many have chosen a rural or lake lifestyle over living in the metro area. This has created a flurry of activity, in a good way.
And the business community, particularly the restaurant industry, has answered back to the housing boom. We now have several options for evening dining, where just two years ago, there was much less. Everything from bar & grill, pizza, BBQ, Mexican, Chinese, Thai, and fast food – we have it covered in Pine City.
Our downtown is thriving, unlike so many downtowns across the country which have become ghost towns altogether. On any given weekend evening, cars line the streets of the downtown area near Robinson Park where restaurants and nightlife activity can be found.
And if you are a boater, you may have enjoyed what some have called our “Redneck Riviera” in the summer months. Pontoons are a favorite and one can boat from the north end of Cross Lake into the City, stop at one of the public docks, walk to a restaurant or brewery, then boat on the Snake River and enjoy one of the two restaurants on Pokegama Lake. Pine City is truly a boater’s dream!
We have a wonderful community college here in Pine Technical & Community College which offers a wide variety of programs and is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission. And our public schools are equipped with quality teachers and staff who also provide our kids with enriching activities and sports. We have had many success stories come from Pine City High School alumni who are sometimes featured in stories.
We have a community theater group, a local art center where artists display their work and various classes are held, Arts in the Park, and Music in the Park.
I mention all these things to give you a preview of the type of subjects you’ll find in the Pioneer from week to week if you commit as a subscriber. Being a subscriber is one of the best ways to connect to a community – and we have a pretty good one right here in Pine City!
Traci LeBrun is the editor of the Pine City Pioneer.
