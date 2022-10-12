Lakeside property

The former Lakeside Medical Center buildings have been on the market for a few months and have now found a buyer.

 T.A. LeBrun | Pine City Pioneer

Pyramid Healthcare, Inc. has entered into a purchase agreement for the Lakeside Medical Center buildings at 129 6th Ave. SE in Pine City, with plans to renovate Lakeside for use as a residential rehabilitation facility for adults suffering from chemical dependency. 

