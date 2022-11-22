Chengwatana Township holds a public meeting

Chengwatana Township holds a public meeting Nov. 17 to address zoning concerns and the possibility of implementing a comprehensive zoning ordinance. Stephen Grittman of Northwest Associated Consultants presents options to the crowd of approximately 25 people gathered at the town hall. 

 

 Photo provided

Chengwatana Township, which spans from the east side of Cross Lake toward Beroun to the Minnesota-Wisconsin border, is now considering township-wide zoning to better address resident concerns. An informational public meeting was held at the town hall last Thursday, Nov. 17.

