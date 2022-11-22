Chengwatana Township holds a public meeting Nov. 17 to address zoning concerns and the possibility of implementing a comprehensive zoning ordinance. Stephen Grittman of Northwest Associated Consultants presents options to the crowd of approximately 25 people gathered at the town hall.
Chengwatana Township, which spans from the east side of Cross Lake toward Beroun to the Minnesota-Wisconsin border, is now considering township-wide zoning to better address resident concerns. An informational public meeting was held at the town hall last Thursday, Nov. 17.
“It’s been a long time coming,” said Chengwatana Township Clerk Katy Overtoom.
About five years ago, the townships were given the opportunity to opt into the county’s comprehensive zoning plan. ”The consensus was a resounding ‘no’ that we don’t want to opt in,” noted Overtoom. She explained that Chengwatana is unique in that shoreline zoning is taken care of by the county and that there are no zoning regulations other than that. “Back then, the consensus was that we didn’t really need zoning because of our location being outside of town and there probably wouldn’t be any big development.”
But then came the pandemic and boom of people vacationing and moving up north. Overtoom said there were some concerns with noise coming from a local bar and restaurant. Residents were complaining about a commercial establishment with no buffer from residential properties.
A proposed campground to be built at the northeast corner of Cross Lake also brought concerns. The campground was not compliant under the county’s shoreland zoning ordinance, so the decision was made to push the campground to the east, outside of county shorelands jurisdiction. Area residents, however, still had concerns of traffic on the narrow and windy road, concerns of noise and possible increased boat traffic on the already busy Cross Lake. Several other lot splits and small developments were also brought to the board with questions over what rules are in place.
Overtoom said that the township consulted an attorney who told them they needed to establish a zoning ordinance if they wanted to properly address residents’ concerns. “Working with a lawyer, we established a one-year moratorium with no development including within the shorelands. This gave us time to establish a plan.”
The township has been working with a consultant to come up with a comprehensive plan to develop an ordinance. Three options were presented at the Nov. 17 meeting: 1) Do nothing; 2) Adopt a zoning plan; and 3) Opt into the countywide zoning plan.
If the township decided to create their own zoning ordinance, it would have to be as restrictive or more restrictive than the county’s plan, and the township would have to determine how to manage the plan, Overtoom explained.
Advantages for residents, Overtoom said, would be that the permitting process would be less piecemeal in that residents would only need to turn to the township to obtain building or work permits.
A survey for residents was created with questions regarding lot size, accessory buildings, home-based businesses, short-term rental properties (ie .. Airbnbs or VRBOs), solar energy and wind farms, mining, and recreational campgrounds, along with some open-ended questions. The survey can be found on the township’s website at www.chengwatanatownship.com or on their Facebook page.
“We will gather all the information from the survey and bring it back to the town board,” she said. “We will have another informational meeting in late January or early February.”
