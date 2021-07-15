To the Editor:
Pine County Health and Human Services is fortunate to have 33 licensed child foster care homes. Foster homes are a resource for children and families who are having significant life challenges. To all our county’s foster and relative homes- — we are so grateful for you and all you do. You hold the hands of little ones who have faced significant trauma in their young lives. You comfort them when their whole words have been turned upside down. You develop relationships with your foster children’s biological parents and support them to ensure that the entire family system can function in a healthier way. We applaud you and recognize that we could not do our work without you— thank you.
If becoming a licensed child foster care provider is something that interests you, Pine County Health and Human Services is a resource to help guide you through the licensing process. If you or someone you know is considering becoming licensed for foster care, please call us at 320-591-1570 and register for a foster care orientation session.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.