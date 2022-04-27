National Childcare Provider Appreciation Day is May 6, 2022. Pine County Health and Human Services would like to take this opportunity to thank childcare professionals throughout the county. Safe, affordable, and convenient childcare is necessary for family wellbeing and to maintain a productive workforce.
To express our gratitude to county-licensed childcare providers, Pine County Health and Human Services is waiving the $100 relicensing fee for county-licensed childcare providers May 1, 2022, through April 30, 2024. To encourage more providers, the $50 initial licensing fee for all new licensees is waived from May 1, 2022, through December 31, 2022.
Pine County Health and Human Services is also excited to announce that it is partnering with Pine Technical and Community College to offer a childcare informational session on Monday, May 16th at 5:30 p.m. at the Innovation Center Classroom on the campus of Pine Technical and Community College.
The event will include a review of information on the childcare licensing process and Child Care Aware staff will provide information on Parent Aware, which is Minnesota’s quality rating system. They will highlight all the Child Care Aware resources that are available to individuals who are licensed childcare professionals and those who wish to pursue becoming a licensed childcare professional. These resources include grants, training, coaching and information on scholarships for Pine Technical and Community College.
A light meal and refreshments will be provided. The first 10 registrants will receive a first aid kit which is necessary to have in the home as a licensed childcare provider. To register for the event, please contact Bonnie Rediske at Health and Human Services at 320-591-1581. For questions on licensing or the May 16 event, call Social Worker Nikki Wiener at 320-591-1614.
