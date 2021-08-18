Smiling faces greeted Mrs. Felicia Madsen each day as the children filed into the Pine City Rural School this summer. They learned what it may have been like to be a student in around 1906. Each day brought fun activities such as soap carving, making a yarn doll, making a ball, or finger knitting.
One day a sheep farmer came to their class and showed how to card and spin wool. Another day they made butter from cream. They learned new games such as Annie Annie Over and Kick the Can. They also learned a dance called the “Heel Toe Polka,” which they performed for a program on the last day.
The Rural School Museum was first the Pine County Rural School District 69 building, called the “Wanous School” or the “Chengwatana School.” It originally sat on the east side of northern Cross Lake, on one acre of the Albert Wanous farm.
The building was built in 1908 and was used for 57 years, closing when consolidating with Pine City Public School. Before it was reclaimed it was used for a grain bin. Volunteers cleaned, renovated, and moved it to its current location in 1971.
Last year a new foundation was placed under the school. Rural School Museum volunteers, supporters and the children they serve are grateful to all those individuals and organizations for helping raise the money to complete the project.
The Rural School Museum is open to visit from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturdays, June through August. Come visit and learn more about the history of rural schools. Hopefully next year there will be two sessions of Rural School for the children.
(0) comments
