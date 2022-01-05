Chisholm native declares candidacy against Congressman Stauber

Lastovich for Congress today announced Theresa Lastovichs’ intent to run for U.S. Congress, representing the 8thDistrict of Minnesota. She will declare her intention publicly on Friday, January 7, 2022.
“I am choosing to run because people need lasting opportunities in our district, and someone needs to fight for them,” Lastovich states.
The top three important issues, according to Lastovich, are education, infrastructure,and healthcare. Lastovich is a candidate who is willing to put aside differences so that the work to get these issues tackled gets done.
Theresa Lastovich is actively listening to the concerns of the communities and is running as a voice to see that action happens in D.C. Not a single member of the 8th District should have to decide between their necessary medication, a mortgage payment, or an energy bill. Theresa is fighting hard for our families so we do not have to.
She is looking forward to meeting citizens, and her campaign welcomes the opportunity for conversation. More information on her campaign and fundraising can be found at www.lastovichforcongress.com.
