Assoc. Pastor Joe Reed
Tonya C Burk

In late June our nation greeted the overthrow of Roe v. Wade with jubilant celebrations and passionate protests. I would like to lay out a case for why Christians have long wanted Roe gone, why we’re struggling now that we got what we wanted, and where we go from here.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.