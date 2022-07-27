In late June our nation greeted the overthrow of Roe v. Wade with jubilant celebrations and passionate protests. I would like to lay out a case for why Christians have long wanted Roe gone, why we’re struggling now that we got what we wanted, and where we go from here.
Why we wanted Roe gone
It’s all about the babies. It’s always been all about the babies. Based on biblical teaching and human instinct, we understand that human life is uniquely valuable. As a rural community, we appreciate more than most the raising of cows, pigs, and chickens, catching walleye and hunting whitetail just to eat it. Maxwell’s Barbecue, The Garage’s burgers, Don Julio’s fajitas, and all things grilled are wonderful. But we don’t farm or hunt humans - the very idea is repugnant beyond imagination. Human life is sacred, it’s special and it’s valuable.
When a woman’s egg is successfully fertilized by male sperm, the embryo is not simply a part of the woman’s body. Existing inside that woman is a new organism, a new person, entirely dependent upon, yet distinct from the mother, endowed by the Creator with the unalienable right to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness, just like every other human being.
Roe denied the humanity of unborn humans. Incidentally, our nation has previously denied personhood and rights to a certain class of people, an error only begun to be corrected at the cost of Civil War blood.
Admittedly, Christians haven’t always lived up to their ideals, but Christianity values human life because of what it is, not what it can do. We value every human life – the gifted, the athletic, the ones too young, too old, or too disabled to survive without constant care – regardless of its ability to contribute to society.
In the face of the legal killing of millions of very young people, Christians worked hard to get rid of Roe. And they should be happy it’s gone.
Why we’re struggling
The old line goes, “Be careful what you wish for… you just might get it.” Christians have begun to realize that solving the problem of unwanted babies who are killed has created a new, somewhat thornier problem: unwanted babies who live.
Bringing up children is difficult in the best of circumstances. In the worst of circumstances – a mother who is young, financially unstable, without the support of the baby’s father – having a baby can feel like a life-destroying, soul-crushing affair.
Overturning Roe was all about the babies. But having said, “You shouldn’t be able to kill your baby,” Christians now find themselves in the awkward position of having to say, “However you got pregnant, you must respect the baby’s right to live, even if it crushes your dreams or makes life really difficult.”
Because that’s so hard to say, many Christians find themselves really struggling to be happy about the overthrow of Roe.
For thousands of years before medical technology allowed us to kill a baby without great physical harm to its mother, unwanted babies were birthed and abandoned. Cat-skinning has alternative methods.
So, in the earliest days of the church, Christians became known for snatching up these abandoned little ones wherever they found them – perhaps abandoned alongside a road or even at the city dump – and raising them for their own. Not primarily because they wanted children, but because they valued human life on theological grounds.
The end of Roe doesn’t mean the end of unwanted babies. It may mean more unwanted babies, since more will live.
What do we do about that?
Christians must have the moral courage and biblical loyalty to keep insisting that all babies have the right to live, even if that right creates other very real, very painful problems for very vulnerable people, particularly young, single women.
Christians should pray about opening their homes for foster care. They should consider adopting children. If the best thing we can do for our babies is to give them the right to live, the next best thing we can do is provide them a stable, happy home.
Our society has embraced many family-destroying practices which have increased the number of unwanted babies. We don’t think twice about sex before marriage, though it produces a host of young, single mothers and deadbeat dads. Christians should support sacrificial mothers, celebrate diligent fathers, honor marriage, and fight for the family.
The overthrow of Roe solved one problem, but will create many others, and none will be more affected than vulnerable women and little babies. Christians must rise up to address these new problems, not just in word, but in deed.
“Let the little ones come to Me,” said Jesus, “and forbid them not.” We are the arms of Christ. Let us open them wide.
Joe Reed is the senior pastor at Lewis Lake Covenant Church.
