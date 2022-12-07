1 lb. white confectionery coating, cut into pieces
1/2 c. chunky peanut butter
1/2 c. semisweet chocolate chip
4 tsp. half-and-half cream
In a microwave-safe bowl, heat coating and peanut butter on medium for 3-4 minutes or until melted; mix well. Pour onto a foil-lined baking sheet coated with nonstick cooking spray; spread into a thin layer. In another microwave safe bowl, heat chips and cream on HIGH for about 30 seconds or until chips are soft; stir until smooth. Pour ad swirl over peanut butter layer. Freeze for 5 minutes or until set. Break into small pieces. Makes about 1-1/2 pounds. This recipe was tested using a 700-watt microwave.
Chocolate Toffee Bar
1 c. butter, softened
1 c. brown sugar
1 large egg yolk
1 c. all-purpose flour
2 tsp. vanilla extract
1 bag (12 oz.) milk chocolate chips
1/2 c. toffee bits
Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Beat together butter, brown sugar and egg yolk until light and fluffy. Add in flour and vanilla. Mix until well combined. Press into a greased half sheet pan or a 9x13-inch baking dish. Bake for 20-25 minutes until the edges are golden. Sprinkle chocolate chips evenly over the bars. Let sit for 5-7 minutes (or return to oven for 2-3 minutes) until the chocolate is shiny. Gently spread melted chocolate into an even layer. Sprinkle with toffee bits. Let the chocolate set before slicing into bars. Yields 24 bars.
