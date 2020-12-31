To the Editor:
This year the Christmas celebration was scaled back, as it was with most families. We found it simple and meaningful, with time to reflect on our blessings. What we have is enough. We had time to honor the reason for this holiday. Our tree was small, presents fewer. Tribute to the Lord on his birthday became very special. We hope that your Christmas was special too.
