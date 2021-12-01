The 28th Annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner was held at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Pine City last Thursday. Both in-person and take out dinners were served, and the dinner was sponsored by contributions from area businesses, churches and individuals. Pictured from left to right are Denise Nelsen, Claire Blake and Karla Blake who helped make 100 pounds potatoes with the help of others from the First Presbyterian Church in Pine City. Other churches contributing were Zion Lutheran, Pine City Evangelical Free and Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.

