In skillet, place oil and cook corn tortillas 5 seconds on each side to soften. If using flour tortillas, no need to fry. Place 2 tablespoons of cheese and 1 tablespoon of onion on each tortilla and roll-up. The shredded chicken can be added to the tortillas or added to the sauce that tops them. Place seam-side down, in a 9x13-inch baking pan. Melt butter in large skillet and blend in flour. Add broth and cook until thick. Stir in sour cream, peppers and chicken, if it wasn’t added to the tortillas. Cook until hot (do not boil). Pour over tortillas. Sprinkle with remaining cheese. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes. Yields: 6 servings.
Esquites (elote en vaso) Street Corn Salad
1 Tbsp. butter
1 Tbsp. vegetable oil
3 c. fresh sweet corn (from about 4 ears)
1 shallot, diced
3 cloves garlic, grated
Salt
1/2 c. sliced scallions or green onions
1/4 c. chopped fresh cilantro
1/2 c. mayonnaise
1/4 c. sour cream
Zest and juice of 1 lime
1 chili pepper, finely chopped
1/4 c. crumbled cotija cheese, topping
Chili powder, for topping
Heat a nonstick pan over medium-high heat. Add the butter and oil. Once the butter is melted, add the corn and stir to coat in butter mixture. Spread the corn into an even layer and cook, undisturbed, until slightly browned, 3 to 4 minutes. Stir in the shallots and cook until softened, another 3 minutes. Add the garlic and 1/2 teaspoon salt. Stir to combine and cook until the garlic is fragrant, 30 seconds. Turn off the heat. Add the corn mixture to a large mixing bowl. Add the scallions, cilantro, mayonnaise, sour cream, lime zest and juice, chili pepper, and salt to taste. Place in serving bowl, top with cotija cheese and sprinkle with chili powder. Yield: 4 to 6 servings. Can also grill the corn on the cob and cut it off after it is cooked.
