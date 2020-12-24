Pine City’s city council is seeking citizens with diverse backgrounds and experiences to play a crucial role in public policy development, project review and the delivery of services through participation on various city committees. No experience is necessary, however the City would like to see residents who have an interest in the committee’s subject matter to consider applying. Right now, due to COVID-19 restrictions, all meetings are held virtually using the RingCentral application which is supported by Zoom, so it is relatively easy to attend meetings. This allows for video or phone conferencing from your home and City staff will assist committee members not familiar with this platform.
Serving in an advisory capacity on a commission, board, or committee is one of the most effective ways for citizens to influence city policies and activities. Being a committee member also serves as a training ground for citizens to increase their knowledge by working with people on issues that might not otherwise be a part of their daily lives. Volunteering on a committee is also an excellent pathway to increase citizen participation in the process of local government.
All committees meet on a regular basis; some monthly, some bi-monthly, some as-needed and aside from the Planning Commission, meeting dates and times are flexible to meet the needs of the committee members. Below is a list of the various committees:
Planning Commission – The Pine City Planning Commission guides the preparation and maintenance of the City’s Comprehensive Plan, conducts hearings and makes recommendations to the City Council on proposed land use changes, developments, conditional use permits and variances. Meets on the fourth Tuesday of every month at 6:30 p.m.
Economic Development Authority (one open position) - The mission of the Pine City Economic Development Authority is to promote development, expand and preserve the existing job base, and to enhance the quality of life of the Pine City community. Meetings are held on the fourth Wednesday of every month at 8:30 a.m.
Housing & Redevelopment Authority (two open positions) - The mission of the Pine City Housing Redevelopment Authority is to develop housing opportunities by seeking collaboration with public and private organizations and the community, in order to advance awareness of housing needs and to identify resources for promotion, growth, and development of housing in the community. Meetings are held on the third Tuesday of every month at 10 a.m.
Public Works Committee (six open positions) - is responsible for the identification, review, and monitoring of issues which may affect the general maintenance and operations of the City’s water, sewer and roads. Meetings are held on the fourth Thursday of every other month (January/March/May/July/September/November) at 11 a.m.
Parks & Recreation Committee (2 open positions) - is responsible for making recommendations for improvements and capital expenditures for City parks and recreation programs. Meetings are on the first Thursday of each month at 4:30 p.m.
Ordinance Review Committee (seven open positions) – reviews the City’s Code of Ordinances, drafts ordinance revisions and presents their recommendations to city council approval. Meetings are on the first Tuesday of each month at 10:30 a.m.
Liquor Committee (three open positions) – provides supervision and guidance on municipal liquor operations and makes recommendations concerning marketing, sales, staffing, inventory, purchasing, and facilities. Meetings are on the third Thursday of each month at 2 p.m.
Library Board (1 open position) – provides guidance and recommendations to the City Council for the library budget and library facilities maintenance. Meets on the fourth Tuesday of each month at 3 p.m.
Please consider joining any one of the above committees by submitting your application to info@pinecitygov.com, or dropping it off at City Hall (north entrance drop-box) at 315 Main Street South. The application is available at: www.pinecitygov.com/jobsvolunteering, or it can be emailed/mailed upon request to info@pinecitygov.com or 320-629-2575.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.