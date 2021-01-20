Pine City is looking for a new city administrator and city treasurer after Matthew Van Steenwyk – the person who held both those roles – was terminated as an employee of the city by a vote of the city council effective Jan. 15.
In December of 2016 Van Steenwyk was hired as the city’s treasurer. In December 2018, after the departure of then-city administrator Ken Cammilleri, Van Steenwyk was hired as interim city administrator. He was hired as permanent city administrator on April 3, 2019.
Pine City Mayor Carl Pederson said there were meetings on Jan. 8, Jan. 13 and Jan. 14. to evaluate Van Steenwyk’s performance. The city council approved a motion at its Jan. 14 meeting to terminate Van Steenwyk’s position as city administrator effective Jan. 15.
Pederson said that they have not yet determined terms of Van Steenwyk’s severance package,
According to state law, the city is not required to reveal the reason for the termination as long as the termination of the individual’s employment was not related to a disciplinary action or was not, in itself, disciplinary action.
Pine City Community Development Director Lezlie Sauter has been assigned on an interim basis to perform the city administrator functions for the city.
Pederson said the city council plans to begin advertising for the city treasurer position to be followed by the city administrator position.
“We’ll be looking, as always, to try to recruit talented, qualified personnel,” Pederson said.
He said the exact nature of the search – whether they will be seeking an internal or an external candidate – will be determined by the city council at an upcoming meeting. The next meeting of the city council is Thursday, Jan. 28 at 8 a.m.
