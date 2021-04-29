By Mike Gainor
Pine City is looking for a few good committee members.
Residents, business and property owners – and sometimes, even people who don’t actually live within the city limits of Pine City – are invited to serve on one of the city’s commissions, boards and committees.
Committees generally serve as advisory bodies to the full Pine City Council, developing policies and making recommendations for or against a particular course of action – though it is up to the elected city council members to make a final decision.
City officials note that serving on a committee is one of the most effective ways for citizens to influence Pine City policies and activities. Volunteering provides an opportunity for citizen participation in government, and helps citizens learn and increase their knowledge and skills by working with a variety of people on issues who might not otherwise be a part of their private lives.
To be considered for an appointment, volunteers should have an honest interest in the subject matter and want to have a positive impact in their community. Volunteers should also be willing to meet regularly (usually monthly) with the committee. Residency within the city limits is usually preferred, and may be required.
• There is one opening on the Planning Commission, which guides the preparation and maintenance of the city’s Comprehensive Plan, conducts hearings and makes recommendations to the city council on proposed changes affecting land uses within the city, and considers site plan reviews and conditional use permits.
• There are two openings on the Housing & Redevelopment Authority (HRA), an entity established by the city to help facilitate housing needs in the community.
• There is one opening in the Parks & Recreation Committee, which is responsible for making recommendations for improvements and capital expenditures for City parks and recreation programs.
• There are five openings on the Public Works Committee, which is responsible for identifying, reviewing and monitoring issues which may affect the general maintenance and operations of the city’s water, sewer and roads.
• There are three openings on the Liquor Committee, which provides supervision and guidance on municipal liquor operations and makes recommendations concerning marketing, sales, staffing, inventory, purchasing, and facilities.
• There are six openings on the Ordinance Review Committee, which reviews approved ordinances, drafts ordinance revisions and presents their recommendations for city council approval.
• There is one opening on the Library Board, which provides guidance and recommendations to City Council for the library budget and library facilities maintenance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.