The Pine City Council is entertaining the idea of allowing drinking in city parks. The council plans to vote on the issue at the June 22 meeting at 10 a.m. No formal public hearing will be held.
Discussion and comments were made at the recent June 7 meeting. It was brought to the attention of the city that individuals were drinking at a recent Art in the Park event held at Robinson Park.
Organizer of the event, Adrienne Roubinek, said, “I’ve been in Art of the Park since I was 20, so 46 years. Art in the Park is a Friday night event. In the course of 46 years, we have had no trouble with this. There may have been someone who popped a beer, but I’m not the park police.”
City administrator, Scott Hildebrand, noted that the organization signed a park agreement allowing no alcohol to be consumed, adding that there were photo(s) sent to him of people drinking at the event by someone in the community. He would not disclose who sent the photo(s), however, citing an exemption from public data requests.
Earlier in the year, it was discovered by the city on surveillance cameras that individuals were drinking at the Hilltop warming house. This went against city park policy and was addressed by the council at the time.
Public comment included, “This is a terrible idea … if you can’t go to the park and not drink. There are kids there and there’s already alcohol in every part of our society” and “We shouldn’t have alcohol. We don’t allow cigarettes. Another thing we’re showing our kids. We don’t need that kind of stuff in our parks” and “There are parks that people who are in sobriety go who depend on places to be alcohol free.”
Council members weighed in, seeming to be on the side of allowing the use of alcohol in the park. The discussion got heated, and one member of the audience suggested that if alcohol is to be permitted, why not allow other legal substances such as cigarettes and now marijuana use. “Why should someone be able to go in and drink but other legal substances are restricted?” questions the audience member.
Council member, Dave Hill, responded, “Because smoke goes in the air. You don’t make someone drink alcohol.”
Council member, Kyle Palmer, said, “There was a situation last winter and we told city staff we couldn’t enforce it. Are we going to back city staff if they’re trying to enforce it? How many times at the parade do they have alcohol? How do we enforce that? You open yourself up to liability if you don’t enforce it elsewhere, and it will turn into pictures and legal battles.”
Mayor Carl Pederson said that he feels it needs to be on the agenda for vote. “All kinds of opinions on this; I think responsible people are responsible. But we do need to be strict on enforcement when they go against rules,” he added.
Councilmember Hill said, “Responsible usage is the best way. Do I agree with it? No. If we run into problems with people, we tweak it a little. It’s going on anyway. We were advised by lawyers to come up with a responsible policy. It’s easier to enforce if people know what the regulations are. I think people can go to a park and have a can but no glass … Many cities are doing this.”
Council member, Gina Pettie, added that someone spoke to her about the option of having communion in the park.
Council member, Steve Ovick, noted, “I’ve been in law enforcement for 33 years. We used to have kegs in the city park, but we put an end to it. Do people abuse things? Yes. But it comes to personal responsibility.”
Mayor Pederson added that the city is going to have to address rules on where marijuana isn’t allowed. Ovick added that “everyone is struggling to come up with policies.”
Draft ordinance language
The ordinance states: “The City Council of the City of Pine City, Minnesota understands that there are events and activities which take place within City Owned Parks and Facilities where participants will find it desirable to include the responsible consumption of malt, wine, and cider beverages. To help better understand the limits which are in place in these parks and facilities, the following Ordinance shall be enacted.”
The possession and consumption of alcoholic beverages in the city of Pine City’s Parks and Recreation System is limited to malt beverages, wine, and cider products, at reserved facilities; these include picnic shelters at: Challeen Park, Hilltop Park, Pine City Softball Field, Robinson Park, West Side Park & Beach, and Voyager Park.
According to draft ordinance language, no alcohol would be permitted outside the limits of the reserved facility, around organized youth activities or at designated playgrounds or on swimming beaches. Persons would need to be of legal drinking age, and glass containers would be prohibited.
