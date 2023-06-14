Pine City Council

The city council meets to discuss the possible ordinance change and public hearing to allow drinking alcohol in city parks.

 Photo by T.A. LeBrun

The Pine City Council is entertaining the idea of allowing drinking in city parks. The council plans to vote on the issue at the June 22 meeting at 10 a.m. No formal public hearing will be held. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.