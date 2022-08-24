Pine City Council

Pine City Council discusses the possibility of implementing a sales tax to potentially fund the necessary South Pine Government Center repairs/upgrades.

 T.a. LeBrun | pine city Pioneer

The Pine City Council is exploring the idea of implementing a local sales tax, possibly to the tune of a half cent on the dollar, to fund needed renovations of the South Pine Government Center or another capital project. 

