The Pine City Council is exploring the idea of implementing a local sales tax, possibly to the tune of a half cent on the dollar, to fund needed renovations of the South Pine Government Center or another capital project.
The option of implementing a local option sales tax (LOST) has been given to cities and counties and is a tax that is collected at local businesses as a means of creating funds for projects of regional significance, such as the government center, and is limited to capital projects.
Jason Aarvold of Ehlers Financial Planning presented the process to approve a local sales tax to the city council at the regular meeting on Aug. 18. He stated that the process would involve a number of steps, starting with legislative approval on a specific project and ending with a voter-approved referendum during a general election. He also presented the option of increasing the property tax levy and what that would look like to property owners.
If the city chose to implement the .5 cent sales tax and was approved by the legislature and voters, the tax could generate about $350,000 per year and approximately $4.9 million over the course of 20 years.
A benefit of implementing this type of tax, as opposed to raising the tax levy on properties, is that 50-60% of the tax comes from outside of the community, outside patrons of local businesses.
Exploring options
Aarvold stated that the city’s general fund balance is strong and within the 40-60% goal and needs to be spent down some. He addressed past project priorities mentioning necessary street and utility improvements, totalling approximately $36 million through 2030, and other capital projects such as fire trucks, public works, parks, and the South Pine Government Center.
The South Pine Government Center was the main focus of discussion. Aarvold said that for the city to stay in the building, renovation costs would be approximately $8.6 million (with current inflation) to do everything on their list of improvements.
Aarvold presented the option of increasing the property tax levy as another option to pay for the improvements needed to bring the government center up to code and restore for the future, along with paying for other capital expenditures such as roads and fire. He estimated the tax increase on a medium value single family home of $153,300 at $131 per year, averaging a 9.85% levy increase over the next eight years. A second, more scaled-down option, was presented with a $92 property tax increase.
He mentioned in the past, the council felt the cumulative tax impact would be too high at both of those rates for residents and suggested to spread out the timing of and the prioritizing of projects, adding that the council needs to consider that there is a debt limit. He said the government center cost is significant and may be an area to explore for cost savings.
“It’s a big jump, especially for higher valued homes, businesses and apartment complexes,” said Aarvold. “You’re always going to have increases in costs, but it’s the capital that you have control over with your decisions. The government center is where you have an opportunity to make an impact on the plan – $8 million is more than what many cities pay for a brand new city hall.” He said the council would have to decide if they wanted to make the needed improvements to restore the building or if they wanted to explore other plans and sell the building.
Council discussion
Pine City Administrator Scott Hildebrand said, “The bottom line is that the city has got to look at a tax increase … we could spread out projects, but the problem is some streets need repair now. There are some bad streets out there.” He added that with the government center, there is a new roof now and that they can stay there with some other updates, especially in the HVAC system to improve air quality.
Hildebrand said that he explored a council member’s suggestion to look at another building in town for sale for about $500,000. “I looked at it, and it would work,” said Hildebrand, asking what the council’s priority is.
Aarvold mentioned that if the council decided to implement the LOST, the process would take approximately two to four years and that they may want to consider hiring a lobbyist at the cost of about $20,000.
Council member, Steve Ovick, said, “If we want to do it, we would have to start soon.” Pine City Mayor Carl Pederson suggested that they narrow down the project they would present to the legislature if they did decide to proceed.
Council member, Mary Kay Sloan, stated that she would like to do what needs to be done to keep the government center functioning but would like to take the plan down to the bare bones. “I would like to see a more realistic plan,” said Sloan. “We have looked at building a new building which will cost around $3-4 million, but what happens to this building is of significance to the community and it’s important it doesn’t become an eyesore, like some buildings have become in other communities. It either needs to be maintained or taken down.”
Sloan added that it’s a priority that the downtown remains a thriving area. “We want city hall to be part of that. The other building is not downtown and doesn’t have walkability. That’s important to the community.”
Ovick said he agreed. “There are other [historic] buildings in the city as well … when they’re gone, they don’t make them like that anymore.”
The council directed community development director, Mike Gainor, to explore possibilities for other, additional uses of the government center and to explore the possibility of a developer coming to make the renovations. “The third floor could be used as a business incubator because of the broadband access,” said Sloan. “We could utilize the opportunity to pay for the building and make it work. Then we have the general fund to use for streets if we can get the total cost [for the government center] close to $5 million.”
Mayor Pederson said, “Let’s move forward and continue to use the city hall and try to secure the sales tax. I don’t think we should wait another three years. The air quality isn’t what it should be in the building, but it’s a building we should keep.” Hildebrand added that they could bond for the HVAC system upgrade and then apply for the sales tax. Sloan said she agreed.
No council action was taken.
