City council responds to concerned residents

A group of about 15 residents showed up at the June 1 Pine City Council meeting to express their concern over the Pride event which was held on June 4.
Residents voiced concerns over the host/emcee, hired by the East Central Minnesota Pride group, and his/her compatibility with the event being advertised as a family-friendly event.
“I am here to express concern regarding the Pride event in the park and the emcee hired,” said Yvone Louden, one of the residents gathered to show protest. “This person acted in the adult film industry … this is not moral or appropriate for our children. He says he hasn’t been charged with a crime, but just because something isn’t illegal, doesn’t mean that it’s alright. This event is held outside at a children’s park, and we need to protect our children. I love my town and think we owe it to our children to vet this.”
A couple of residents seated spoke out from the crowd, “We agree with her. We are the guardians of our children.” Another resident, Donald Schultz, questioned why the event is being held in town.
Resident, Jeffrey Jarvis, spoke at the podium, noting, “The City of Bloomington refused to have their event with this person … where is the moral part of that for this City? It means a lot for city officials to allow this person to host an event in a city park. What they do on private property is totally up to them. We, the taxpayers, have something to say about this.”
Another resident, Kim Keller, spoke, saying, “I have two granddaughters who are bi[sexual] … I get that they need their forum, but when someone comes out and says they are satanic and they are shoving that in our face, this should have been stopped a while ago. This is not acceptable. Once you introduce the satanic and pedophile things, I’m out.”
Louden questioned, “Does this have to be in an open environment where the average person has to be subject to it?”
Pine City acting mayor, Steve Ovick, responded, “They’ve been here for 16 years, and there has never been a concern or complaints.” Louden noted she felt it crossed a line and that there are systems in place to protect children, such as ratings in movies or software.
Audience member, Brenda Fowler, questioned the Council, “You said he was here last year. Why did we not know about all this last year? We shouldn’t be having this problem today. We are asking the community to help us raise our children.”
Pine City administrator, Scott Hildebrand, noted, “We did receive email messages as well and staff did read all of those.”
Public forum was then closed by Ovick with no more discussion. Council member, Mary Kay Sloan, when approving the consent agenda, asked for the item to be pulled for discussion among council members.
Sloan said, “I feel like we owe it to you to answer questions … you need to know that if we do background checks, we have to do background checks of every single person. We have asked Pride to check into that. It just happens to be in the park.”
She added that the City did donate money to the Pride group. “We did donate money, like we do to a lot of different non-profits. This doesn’t mean that we agree with everything they’re doing, but unless they’re doing something illegal, and they’re not … understand, we’re dealing with civil rights and not discriminating against anyone. They went through the proper channels.”
No other discussion by council members was held and consent agenda was passed.
