To the Editor:
For the life of me - and our community who frequents the Voyager Bottle Shop ... I cannot understand why employees of a city-owned business are not required to wear a mask. Twice I went in. And twice one of two was not wearing a mask. I nicely asked that the masked individual check me out - and thanked him graciously for his compliance to our mutual health. Why the other is allowed to break a mandate - I don’t know. A government job - a government mandate. I think management should be held accountable for this. I just want... folks to be considerate of others’ well being. Personal opinion is not a valid reason. Employers have the right to enforce uniforms. A mask is part of the uniform. Period.
I cry for the medical workers that will save that life without hesitation.
Mary Kay Brautigan
Pine City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.