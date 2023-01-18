City extends numbers to townships, cities for future contracts

The Pine City Council approved the presenting of a nine-year fire contract to the contracted townships and cities in hopes of showing fiscal transparency and to give the municipalities the stability they were looking for in a long-term contract with the Pine City Fire Department. This comes just after three townships, Pokegama, Pine City and Chengwatana, passed a resolution to move forward with the creation of a fire district and to depart from the Pine City Fire Department.
Pine City Fire Department Chief Tom Miller told the council last week during a special council meeting that he and the fire committee whittled down numbers in capital costs and helped offset some costs to the municipalities by reallocating funds from liquor store revenue for a nine-year contract beginning in 2024. The municipalities that contract with the Pine City Fire Department are already contracted for 2023.
Following the Rush City Fire Department repayment plan and applying $75,000 from liquor store revenue and approximately $30,000 of annual liquor store revenue through 2032, the capital expenses were reduced from $1,865,574 to $898,222 over the next nine years. The reason for a nine-year contract was to spread the capital payments over the lifespan of the equipment, similar to how Rush City structures their fire contracts.
Though capital expenses were reduced, operating costs have increased due to increases in valuations (the formula used to determine how much each contracting municipality pays is based partially on net tax capacity), fuel increases, insurance increases, increased cost of supplies, etc., said Miller. He estimates that costs have gone up by about 30% across the board.
The fire protection formula used is based on a percentage calculated by dividing the total protection cost by the municipalities’ allocation based on net capacity. The capital formula is calculated by dividing the municipalities’ certified net tax capacity on the amount of covered area within the township or city (some townships or cities are only partially covered by the Pine City Fire Department).
A grievance by concerned municipalities was that government buildings such as the school and courthouse are not calculated into the city of Pine City’s net tax capacity. The city’s response has been that those facilities are used by everyone in the Pine City community, not just people within the Pine City limits, and that there are buildings such as the Fur Post that are not included in the townships’ net tax capacity. Miller stated that 5% was added to the contract each year to account for inflation.
Council member Kyle Palmer brought up the question of Pine City, Pokegama and Chengwatana townships’ possible withdrawal from the department altogether, asking what would happen to the overall budget. Miller responded saying, “To be honest, if the three townships went away, that’s about 50% of the calls. Man hours would go down and maybe liability.” He added that some of the equipment wouldn’t be needed and could be sold off.
Mayor Carl Pederson said, “We’re trying to be fair and to provide the service to them. Is there room for improvement, sure, but this is a good faith effort by the council.”
Miller noted that the city pays $285,160.09, which includes the fire hall mortgage, and added, “The city pays by far more than anyone else.”As part of the 9-year contract, in 2024, Chengwatana Township’s total payment, which includes capital payment and fire coverage, would be $60,313.19 (the 2023 contract is $55,223.98); Mission Creek Township would pay $13,559.62 in 2024 ($13,124 in 2023); Munch Township would pay $8,190.01 ($7,771 in 2023); Pine City Township would pay $81,683.15 ($78,384 in 2023); Pokegama Township would pay $187,285.47 ($174,678.66 in 2023); Royalton Township would pay $20,339.43 ($18,476.62 in 2023); the city of Henriette would pay $1,355.97 ($1,338.14 in 2023); the city of Rock Creek would pay $41,058.52 ($39,269.25 in 2023); and the city of Pine City would pay $128,599.44 plus the fire hall mortgage payment totaling $285,160.09 ($126,402.71 in 2023).
The motion to approve the proposed contract was approved unanimously.
