City extends numbers to townships, cities for future contracts

Pine City Fire Chief Tom Miller presents a revised capital expenditure budget to the Pine City Council prior to reaching out to municipalities that contract with the Pine City Fire Department.

 T.A. LeBrun | Pine City Pioneer

The Pine City Council approved the presenting of a nine-year fire contract to the contracted townships and cities in hopes of showing fiscal transparency and to give the municipalities the stability they were looking for in a long-term contract with the Pine City Fire Department. This comes just after three townships, Pokegama, Pine City and Chengwatana, passed a resolution to move forward with the creation of a fire district and to depart from the Pine City Fire Department.  

