The City Hall offices of the City of Pine City closed on March 18, 2020 as recommended by the Minnesota Department of Health, CDC and Governor’s orders.
On June 1, 2021 City Hall officially reopened to the public with the regular business hours of Monday through Friday 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
Now just because the doors were not “open” does not mean that city staff were not working hard during this past year. We had to adapt, refine and improve many of our processes to help better serve the community during a worldwide pandemic. We hope the changes implemented have helped to make applying for licenses/permits, paying bills/fees, and attending meetings easier for the public.
A few of the updates we’ve made include a fully electronic registration process for Rental properties, Dog licensing, and Swimming Lessons. An online Report a Concern page on our website for residents to easily fill out a six question form that once submitted is sent directly to staff to look into ASAP. As well as being able to pay online through our credit/debit card processor, PSN Quick Pay, for fire call invoices, registration fees, and building and zoning permits.
In-person meetings
Since City Hall is open again, all meetings will be in person in the Council Chambers (315 Main Street S.). We have upgraded our audio/visual and are looking forward to seeing attendees in person again. You can find information about our upcoming meetings on the City’s website pinecitygov.com or if you would like to be added to our City Council packet distribution email list, please email info@pinecitygov.com.
Utility Billing Options
As of April 7, 2021 Administrative Assistant Lisa Dunbar, relocated to the Public Works building at 1205 Airwaves Rd NE. Some of the administrative duties being handled from this department are the day to day administrative items for the Public Works department, Cemetery items (for both the Birchwood and Hilltop cemeteries), Special Assessment searches, the Utility billing process and many other items.
So, if you are wondering how to go about paying the water/sewer bill before the due date of the 22nd of each month here’s your options:
1. Pay in person at City Hall (315 Main Street S. Suite 100, Pine City, MN 55063)
2. Mail in your payment to City Hall (315 Main Street S. Suite 100, Pine City, MN 55063)
3. Set up an Automatic Payment ACH Plan with the City for direct withdrawal from your checking or savings account (there would never be a late fee given on these accounts). The Automatic Payment Form can be found on our website pinecitygov.com/forms
4. Pay Online through the City’s credit card processor Payment Service Network (PSN). You will need to create an account and you can set up automatic payments through this portal if you so choose. To learn more visit pinecitygov.com/billpay
5. Download the PSN mobile app and pay from your smartphone at least one day prior to the due date
6. Drop the payment in the drop box (by Robinson Park) or the drop box located at City Hall (315 Main Street S (old Courthouse)) outside the north entrance (please write “City of Pine City” on the envelope)
7. Call 320-629-2575 to pay over the phone with a credit/debit card
Also, please remember if you are experiencing a difficult time in paying your bill to contact us; it is important to start the conversation earlier in the process so we can best assist you. You can reach Lisa directly at 320-438-1019, in person at 1205 Airwaves Road NE, or via email at ldunbar@pinecitygov.com
Authored by city staff: Administrative Assistant Carissa Kranz and Public Works Administrative Assistant Lisa Dunbar.
