A city program meant to keep water lines to local homes and businesses from freezing had a 100% success rate during the winter of 2020-21, according to a report from the Pine City Public Works Department.
The report states that, over the course of several years, public works was able to identify problem areas in Pine City where homes and businesses had recurring issues with frozen water lines between the main city line and the privately owned building.
Now, each winter, public works staff measures the depth of the frost level in the Pine City area. If that frost level reaches or exceeds 36 inches they then call the people on that list of problem areas to tell them to run their water in order to prevent frozen lines.
The homes and businesses in this program are not charged for the excess water used during this time period.
In February 2021, a total of 37 accounts were asked to start running their water as of Feb. 10.
Those 37 accounts ran 66,800 gallons of water and sewer. The water costs, absorbed by the city, came to $796.21, and the sewer costs came to $581.16 for a total dollar amount of $1,377.37.
At the end of February 2021, with those 37 accounts running their water, there were zero accounts frozen.
