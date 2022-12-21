The city of Pine City passed a resolution to move forward with the purchase of the building at 1015 Hillside Ave. SW, located across from Walmart and adjacent to Pizza Hut, to temporarily relocate their employees during the renovation of city hall (the historic Pine County Courthouse located on Main Street in downtown Pine City).
The tentative asking price by owner Joy Pangerl is $500,000. The assessed value by the county is $363,000 as of Jan. 2022. However, Troy Stewart, Pine County deputy county assessor, said that land values will likely be increasing a significant amount for the 2023 assessment and there have been a few recent sales in the area that indicate the value is too low.
The 2023 proposed property taxes for the entire 1015 Hillside Ave. SW building are $10,020 but are split between three units. Approximately half of that comes from unit one which the city would occupy but would be off the tax rolls if the city is using it for city purposes. County auditor, Kelly Schroeder, said that the earliest would be 2024 for that to go into effect. “If they are renting the unit out, it will stay on the tax rolls,” added Schroeder.
Pine City Administrator Scott Hildebrand proposed the prospect of purchasing the Currie/Pangerl building to the city council at a special meeting on Monday saying, “After speaking with some bankers, they gave the recommendation to purchase and the city has some fluid funds. This isn’t a permanent solution, but will work as we are trying to push forward some building repairs [at the city hall].”
He said that the price started at $550,000, but the owner came down to $500,000. He added that there are two renters, Ameriprise and Legal Aid, which can generate income approximating $1,700 per month for the city and indicated that the renters would like to stay.
Council member Steve Ovick said, “It makes sense that we don’t want to keep kicking the can down the road when we have to bring the building up to code. I would support this.”
Hildebrand said that the building could be paid for by CDs, ARPA money and by decreasing the fund balance to $2.5 million, which has been recommended anyway.
Mayor Carl Pederson asked about leasing the building and Hildebrand expressed concern over throwing money away for a lease payment and felt that the city could sell the building in the future for a profit. He added that this space would allow city staff to stay together and that working from home wasn’t a good option.
Hildebrand added that the renter of the top floor of the city hall may be interested in purchasing the third floor. “We could own the main floor and sell the basement and upstairs to not be responsible for the whole building,” said Hildebrand.
Council member Mary Kay Sloan expressed concerns with the purchase. “This is $550,000 we could put into other things like roads. I’m not necessarily against it, but from all the research we did, we had a strong message that people wanted to keep the city hall downtown to help keep the downtown thriving,” she said alluding to concerns that the city may abandon the historic building altogether. She added that it “feels odd” that the city would move out to get the repairs done on the building and that the other renters would stay.
Hildebrand reiterated that this would be a temporary move and not a permanent solution. “It may take a year or two to complete the renovations,” he said, adding that the renters were made aware of the needed repairs and that they may have to vacate during those repairs as well. Council member Kyle Palmer said, “I think we should look at how much it’s going to cost to renovate the building.” Hildebrand noted that they would be getting more detailed proposals on the project in January.
Pederson said that he was in agreement with Sloan but felt that they needed to move forward with the renovation project. “We do have good plans and designs and I think we need to keep this building. It’s a good historical building and has a good location, but there needs to be an investment there,” he said. He added that the Hillside building could be an asset for the city in the future.
The council took a vote on a motion to move forward with the purchase, pending a good inspection. All council members voted in favor. Sloan voted against the motion.
