Townships gathered in the Chengwatana Township Hall Wednesday, Jan. 18., with the intention to further discuss and progress towards their goal of a fire district outside of the Pine City Fire Department.
With all the townships present, along with Pine City Fire Chief Tom Miller. Pine City Administrator Scott Hildebrand, and Pine City Councilman Dave Hill, Chengwatana Supervisor Les Bloom reiterated that currently three townships have submitted their resolution of intent to join the fire district, and it was possible to form a joint power agreement and consider setting meeting dates and times.
This was met with many questions from those who attended the meeting. The question of when a cost for the fire district was going to be available was raised, with concern voiced about taxes being raised for township residents.
“We’re still in the process,” Bloom answered. “The city has made some significant changes to the contract. In the past, we’ve had where we sign contracts, and things change. If there is a change and suddenly the city wants a bunch of money, we have the ability to opt out.”
Hildebrand stated that the contract presented at the Pine City Fire Committee meeting that was held earlier in the evening, was different from what the city was here for tonight.
“One of the processes is to do the resolution for intent. Three jurisdictions have passed that. With that being said, that will affect what the cost is for those three jurisdictions that have committed. We would like to see other jurisdictions in the area also commit. The initial cost to set up is going to be expensive to say the least. As time goes on, we believe the total 20-year plan will actually be cheaper,” Bloom stated. “Going through my paperwork a few weeks ago, since 2010, Chengwatana’s contract has gone up an average of 30% a year, I don’t think inflation is 30% a year. When I first got onto the board, Chengwatana was $12,000 a year. The percentage projection for Chengwatana for 2024, $60,000.” This being in regards to the amount that Chengwatana paid to the city of Pine City for the Fire Department.
This statement led another attendee to question if the committee would consider that this might cause people to not be able to afford their taxes.
“We have. We have had attorneys go over some scenarios already. It obviously depends on how many jurisdictions join,” Bloom explained. “I’d like the district to include the Pine City Fire Department. That would change some of the dynamics as well. Whether the city is willing to do that. We have gotten to the point where we can submit or present something to the city. Right now, the city has already done a bit on the ten year contract. Other than that, I don’t think they were interested in the fire district at first, but I’m seeing more and more interest.”
With Pine City in attendance at the meeting, Bloom asked Hildebrand and Miller on their thoughts about the fire district.
Hildebrand stated that his personal suggestion was to designate a committee and present to the city in a way that didn’t appear that three townships were telling the city how this should be, but rather working with the city. “Doing business is expensive. Can you always save money, no, but there are ways to improve,” he said. “We’ve talked about substations and some other benefits; there are some things out there we can improve.”
Bloom went on to state that the intention was never to exclude the Pine City Fire Department, adding, “We hope we can come to some compromise. It’s not necessarily the cost, but how it’s spent. Chengwatana for example, regardless of what equipment the Pine City Fire Department has, where the fire hall is at, the ISO, your insurance, will never change because you’re beyond the five miles. It just doesn’t happen.”
Bloom expressed that the committee would really like a substation, somewhere. It wouldn’t benefit the entire township, but if money was to be spent, it should be spent so everybody gets a little more benefit, “With a substation or two, we might be able to increase the fire department as far as man power goes.”
City council votes to be part of fire district discussions
After the Wednesday night meeting last week, the Pine City Council took a different turn and approved a motion to enter into the fire district discussions with the three townships, Pine, Pokegama and Chengwatana, who have expressed an interest in leaving the Pine City Fire Department to go on their own and form a fire district.
Pine City Administrator Scott Hildebrand said at the meeting, “The 9-year contract was well-received, and they appreciated the liquor store donations and using the Rush City formula. [We’re] taking a different turn from before … it seemed like the fire district was a desire of the townships and [they] wanted to leave the city out. But this is a partnership that needs to include the city. I would like to participate in those discussions. I think we’re going to be reinventing the wheel. The reason I’m open-minded to it is the cost of doing business is huge, and there are some huge expenses the city is looking at with other projects. If you say no, you say no.”
Mayor Carl Pederson said that this would present an opportunity to help shape the district and that the city needs to be part of that discussion. “I want to make sure we don’t sell our community short,” he added.
Council member, Gina Pettie, asked about the cost to join. Hildebrand said there may be some minor legal fees. Council member, David Hill, said he felt the council shouldn’t have to pay for the past work of their attorneys.
Council member, Steve Ovick, said he would like to move forward with entering fire district discussions but to bring approval for any requested fees to the city council.
A motion to participate in the fire district discussion and bring fee approval back to the council was unanimously approved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.