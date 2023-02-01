City offices move to Hillside temporary office

Pine City staff are ready to serve the public at their new temporary offices at 1015 Hillside Avenue SW.
“This is an important first step as we seek to provide Pine City with a permanent home for City Hall,” said Pine City Administrator Scott Hildebrand.
The City of Pine City purchased the old courthouse building at 315 Main Street S from Pine County for $1 in 2020, but the building needs extensive upgrades. In preparation for repairs and improvements to that building, the City Council voted to purchase the office suite at 1015 Hillside Avenue in November 2022, in order to give Pine City staff a base of operations while work is being done at the old courthouse.
Current plans are to put the Hillside property up for sale once work on 315 Main Street S is completed, a process which could take 2-3 years.
“We want to be good stewards of taxpayer dollars and are confident that this investment in the Hillside Avenue building will prove to be worthwhile as hopes for development in that area grow,” Hildebrand said. “In the end, the City might even make money at resale, and we will get a valuable property back on the tax rolls.”
Those with water bill questions or other inquiries about City services are asked to bring them to the City’s offices at 1015 Hillside Avenue SW. The new temporary City Hall offices are located next to Northwoods Bank of Minnesota, on the north side of Hillside Avenue at the stoplight intersection with 11th Street Southwest (and across the street from Don Julio and Walmart). Simply enter through the front doors and turn left to find the City Hall offices.
Meetings of the City Council, Planning Commission, EDA, HRA and other large-group committees will continue to be held in the Council Chambers at the south end of the main floor of 315 Main Street pending construction.
