City officials sworn in T.A. LeBrun | Pine City Pioneer Jan 11, 2023 Jan 11, 2023 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 Returning Pine City Mayor Carl Pederson is sworn at last week’s city council meeting. T.A. LeBrun | Pine City Pioneer Also returning to the council is Gina Pettie. T.A. LeBrun | Pine City Pioneer New council member, David Hill. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News Local woman shares story of the importance of CPR To the editor: Editorial Cartoon City officials sworn in Senate back in session Minnesota Starwatch for January Heard it on the Streets asks: If you had to get a tattoo today, what would it be? Plowing concerns brought before Pine City Council Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesSnowmobile pulled out of river, driver survives icy water of the SnakePine City grad earns engineering accoladesPine County Jail Roster Dec 15, 2022Disco on ice!Theodore SurdeyPine County Sheriff's Report and Jail RosterKing of the HillDragons make the podiumPlowing concerns brought before Pine City CouncilAlumni basketball tournament Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Upcoming Events [PLEASE CALL - MAY BE CANCELED DUE TO COVID-19 RESTRICTIONS] Jan 12 TOPS Thu, Jan 12, 2023 Jan 12 VFW Auxiliary Meeting Thu, Jan 12, 2023 Jan 12 VFW Auxiliary: Thu, Jan 12, 2023 Jan 12 Happy Hooker’s Needle Knitting Group Thu, Jan 12, 2023 Jan 13 AA: Empower Recovery Services Fri, Jan 13, 2023 Jan 13 AA: Rush City Lutheran Church Fri, Jan 13, 2023 Jan 13 Weecovery: Empower Recovery Services Fri, Jan 13, 2023 Jan 15 AA: Evangelical Free Church Sun, Jan 15, 2023 Jan 15 Pine City Civic Center Open Skate Sun, Jan 15, 2023 Jan 16 Pine City Beyond the Yellow Ribbon meeting Mon, Jan 16, 2023
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.