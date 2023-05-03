The Pine City Council reviewed facility issues and potential cost for the Pine Government Center after meeting with their financial consultant.
Pine City Administrator Scott Hildebrand said that after meeting with the city’s financial planner, the estimated cost of $2.5 to $3 million to make the required upgrades
to the HVAC and Sprinkler system of the historic Pine Government Center would be pushing the city’s debt limit. Another option, he said, is a capital improvement bond equaling about $5.9 million and would pay for five years of expenditures. Hildebrand did express concerns of a possible referendum if that financing route were taken.
Also something that could be considered, Hildebrand said, is going through a private developer in creating a building that would better benefit the community. “We have met with a specific individual who believes he has a client who would be interested in developing the building,” he noted, adding that the city only really needs one-sixth of the building, and theoretically, would only be responsible for a portion of the overall project costs.
Hildebrand said that staff could look for grants as well. He felt that the prospect of implementing a sales tax is “off the table” now as the current leadership in the Senate and House are not favorable to creating that option for municipalities. “It is a stretch to qualify for this project, but even if a sales tax were approved, it might be 2027 or later before the city would see anything,” he added.
Other options presented were a possible lease or purchase of the third floor, using current debt limit along with reserves or a housing option where the building could be divided up into low income housing which has more grant potential.
“Right now the city is functioning well without making this large expenditure, but we
may have to go back to the drawing board and come up with a different plan or put on the brakes before proceeding with this project,” said Hildebrand.
Mayor Carl Pederson said, “I think we should have a special meeting because this is an involved discussion. Knowing that we have $330,000 in ARPA money we have to utilize before December of this year. I was thinking it could be used for HVAC. But maybe that’s not possible.”
Open forum
During open forum at the April 20 regular city council meeting, two citizens addressed the council: one concerned with neighbors possibly burning garbage and the other concerned over an increase in city spending.
Pine City resident, Jim France, said, “At what point can the council not spend any more money without going to the citizens? When I sat on committees, we were spending money and we didn’t have to talk to people about it.”
Mayor Pederson said that the city does have a truth in taxation meeting where those concerns are typically addressed.
“If we’re spending money on this building, does the council have to talk to the citizens? … we’re getting a lot of staff. I am asking you folks to keep an eye on stuff like that,” added France.
Hildebrand said that a referendum would have to take place if 5% of the last number of voters (or about 70 people) signed a petition saying they wanted it to go to a referendum.
