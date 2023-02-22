Mike Gainor, the Pine City Economic Development Authority director, presented ideas for long term and short term projects for Pine City’s economic development.
The Pine City Council met early February to discuss routine and new business. Gainor reported on the EDA’s meeting that had happened in January, bringing forth ideas for the city in the coming years. The EDA had met and went through a list of projects, narrowing it down to five short-term goals and four long-term. These goals are looking to expand healthy eating, looking at tiny housing options, and expanding bike trails, among other projects.
One of the short term projects would be historical signs in different shops around the city describing the history of the shop and area, Gainor explained. These signs would be taken care of by the history society, which would work with the businesses to make it happen. “[This] started as a larger plan but was scaled down to just a few locations,” Gainor said.
Flower baskets was another project. This was narrowed down from the whole city, to a few baskets right along Fifth Street. This would include private donations for flower baskets and hardware to make these baskets. “Flower Box has offered to water [flowers] for the summer,” Gainor stated.
Parks were the next short-term goal that the EDA has begun looking into. Thomas Park being one of them. According to Gainor, the EDA would like to survey that park to ensure that there are no issues with the surrounding new neighbors.
On the larger scale, two projects have been in conversation: a dog park, and opening a dock on 3rd Avenue SE. “They have an idea for a site by the old water tower,” Gainor added.
The dog park project would cost roughly $18,000. “Some great news is that a local couple has stepped forward and they want to pay half of that,” said Gainor. The couple had stated that they wish to remain anonymous.
Lastly, the EDA is looking to open a dock on 3rd Avenue SE at Cross Lake to allow boaters to park their boats and enter Pine City to enjoy what the city has to offer. This was met with some questions by council member David Hill regarding property owners and how this might affect them.
Gainor explained that boaters would not be able to put their boats in the water, nor take them out of the water using this dock. It would be just a place to park and exit the boats to get onto land, only to return to the boats when done in the city. Hill has suggested that the EDA contact the property owners in that area to get their opinions on this project.
The city had agreed to take this into consideration for future meetings and planning as 2023 commences.
