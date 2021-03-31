City officials are considering road work projects focusing on southeast Pine City this summer, including Golf Ave SW, 8th Street SW, Main Street S 7th Street SW, Johnson Avenue SE, projects with an estimated cost of $1,256,580.
The city council will hold a public hearing on the project on April 7 at 6:30 p.m., and will offer an estimate of the impact of the assessment on area homeowners.
Pine City Engineer Greg Anderson said that planned street improvements would include the full reconstruction of existing paved roadways as well as the paving of 8th Street SW, which is currently gravel.
The city is planning new sidewalk installations along portions of the roadway as well.
Pine City Community Development Director Lezlie Sauter said that much of the project will be focused on the area around the hockey rinks by Pine City Civic Center.
She noted that 8th Street SW will become a much busier road once the Hilltop Cottages development behind the Armory building is complete.
“It’s one of the few dirt roads we have in town,” Sauter said. “There are drainage issues. The fire chief wants to loop some water up there so we have better water pressure.”
The public can join the meeting to listen and comment online at https://meetings.ringcentral.com/j/1481911129 or by calling 1-720-902-7700 Meeting ID: 148 191 1129.
