A special Pine City Council meeting was held last week on Friday, May 13 to address the fire contract with the local townships and cities who contract with the Pine City Fire Department.
The Council reviewed numbers put together by Pine City Fire Chief Tom Miller. The issue of the formula that the City has been using to calculate the net tax capacity was addressed. “Why have we used this formula is the three million dollar question out there,” said Miller. He proceeded to say that it has been used for decades because the municipalities felt they were getting hit harder for responding to calls along the freeway and grass fires and that applying the tax capacity to only taxable structures was more fair.
City council member, Kyle Palmer, asked if fire protection service only applies to buildings. Miller said it doesn’t. Palmer then suggested that land should be added into their net tax capacity if that was the route they wanted to go.
Miller said that the League of Minnesota Cities uses non-taxable structures, such as the courthouse and school, as part of their equation in determining the net tax capacity. Miller presented the Council with numbers that factor those structures into the formula.
He said that the new figures represent the significant amount of non-taxable land in the townships and cities. “There are significant changes, and a lot of townships will be increased due to traffic-related calls … you’re seeing a shift for the liabilities of the highway,” said Miller.
Acting mayor, Steve Ovick, said, “Bottom line, townships want to pick the cheapest amount for them and not what’s best for everyone.”
Sloan questioned, “Could we make it real simple and take the total amount we need and divide by population?” Miller responded saying he does prefer a per capita budget.
“Even if you form a fire district, you still have to figure out the formula to pay into a joint powers [agreement],” added Miller. Ovick added that he felt if a fire district was created each entity would still want what’s cheapest for them.
Fire department expenses
Pine City Administrator Scott Hildebrand noted that fire protection is approximately $52 per person annually and that “we’re right on track” compared to other fire departments in capital expenditures. “Mora is approximately $14 and Pine City is $19 per person (for capital expenses) and $33.51 per person (for the general fund),” added Hildebrand.
Big ticket capital items for the 2021-2030 budget were noted to be a new pumper truck for $655,000, outdoor sirens for $337,704, grass truck replacement for $250,000, and a new Tender fire truck for $190,000. Discussion of sirens took place with council members wondering if they are a thing of the past with most people having cell phone notifications. Miller noted that he’s asked about keeping them every year with people saying they may not have cell phones or there may be kids out on a ball field without their phones to be notified of a tornado.
The total current capital budget for those fiscal years is approximately $1.8 million with Pokegama Township covering 33.94%, the City of Pine City covering 24.56%, Pine City Township covering 15.23%, Chengwatana Township covering 10.73%, the City of Rock Creek covering 7.63%, Royalton Township covering 3.59%, Mission Creek Township covering 2.55%, Munch Township covering 1.51%, and the City of Henriette covering .26% of the capital budget.
Miller noted that much of the equipment has been purchased for the benefit of the more rural townships and cities and that the City of Pine City doesn’t necessarily need it.
Presenting options
Miller laid out two alternative options for the contracting entities to consider. The first being a formula, adhering to the League of Minnesota Cities formula and the requested formula of the contracting entities, which factors in the market value of all taxable and non-taxable structures. With this option, the townships and cities would show a decrease in the amount they pay, with the exception of the City of Rock Creek and Mission Creek Township which would show a slight increase. Pine City would have a more significant increase.
Miller presented the Council with a formula factoring in the market value of all structures and land (taxable and non-taxable). With this formula, Mission Creek Township, the City of Henriette, the City of Rock Creek and the City of Pine City would show a slight increase with all other others showing a decrease, Pokegama Township being the most notable decrease.
Palmer noted that he would like to keep things simple and fair for the Pine City residents and that he stands behind the original formula.
Ovick added, “These buildings (non-taxable structures) are used by everyone, not just the Pine City residents. It doesn’t make sense since everyone uses them.” He added that for years, the Pine City residents were paying too much and that the Council corrected that. “It wasn’t fair to them to pay the brunt of it.”
Palmer said, “They want authority without responsibility. It’s not a true partnership if you’re not willing to take on liability with us. No matter what we come up with, they’re not going to like it. I think they should go through all the documentation and present us with a proposal. Right now we’re using all of our resources to go through all of this.”
Hildebrand noted that in discussion with other city administrators, the fire contract is a common discussion in cities.
Petite said, “As a city, we have to give them clean and accurate data.” Hildebrand said that moving forward, that will be done and is something the contracting townships and cities deserve.
Palmer addressed the concern about the contracting townships and cities not getting numbers soon enough and noted that final numbers aren’t available until the City is audited, adding that they are looking to move up the audit to March.
Palmer said that he is open to the idea of moving toward a fire district. “Let’s make them do the work and go through the process. If they want a partnership they need to do the work,” he added. “They get a premium service, and at the end of the day, who’s paying for that service?”
Sloan added, “Let’s just see what they present to us … they have legitimate complaints because we have not been as forthcoming with actual numbers because we’ve had problems with our finance department. We have to be honest with them that we’re working on it.”
Consensus was made among the Council to provide the contracting entities with what they asked for so they can take a look at the options and decide how to move forward.
A meeting will be held on Wednesday, May 18 at 7 p.m. at the Pine City Town Hall to discuss future plans in light of the Pine City Council presenting their recent findings. Information from that meeting will be presented in a future edition of the Pine City Pioneer.
