City talks sales tax and annexation

A topic brought up at the regular Pine City Council meeting on Jan. 5 by council member Kyle Palmer as a Council concern was city finances and tax revenue.
Palmer referred to the tax impact presented by the City’s financial consulting firm to complete a number of citywide projects, one of larger ones being the renovation of the old courthouse. He introduced the possibility of increasing the sales tax by one half a cent and possible annexation to create a broader tax base.
“We had Ehlers in and had some scary numbers of what it could mean for taxpayers,” said Palmer. “One of things we could do is a general sales tax … we would need to start now because there’s a short window. I would like to discuss it at the next meeting.”
Council member, Mary Kay Sloan, responded saying, “I would like to know what it will do to the small businesses in the community.”
Palmer questioned, “We’re going to hurt someone so who gets hurt the most?”
Council member, Gina Pettie, expressed her concern of implementing a sales tax increase.
Council chair, Steve Ovick, noted that the legislature would have to approve the measure first, and then it would come back to the City for a possible referendum.
Palmer said, “We’re not the first community to think about it.” Ovick added that staff would have to put something together for further review.
“There are a lot of taxpayers paying high taxes and some are retired in townships, and I think we need to start looking at annexation,” added Palmer, referring to some properties on Cross Lake. Sloan noted that she believes there isn’t enough room in the City to build new homes and that she would agree with Palmer’s annexation proposal.
“Annexation is very contentious, and you’ll have the townships screaming,” said Ovick.
Sloan suggested the process could be done slowly and that a subcommittee could be put together to work on it. Ovick said that a sales tax should be the priority to review, noting that annexation could take a long time.
“We have to start somewhere,” said Palmer. “If they both passed that would be great.”
An acting mayor was appointed earlier in the meeting as part of annual Council action, and council chair, Steve Ovick, was appointed to the position. Mayor Carl Pederson has been unavailable for the last two council meetings, and Ovick said Pederson is under the weather.
