Civic Center board honors Connaker

Wally Connaker was honored at the July 11 meeting of the Pine City Civic Center Association board of directors for his many years of outstanding service to the Pine City Civic Center board. 

Back row (l-r): Stacy O’Rourke (Rep from City of Pine City), Marco Schisano (Rep from Pine City Youth Hockey), Ted Kraft, Ed Schumacher, Kevin Anderson, Doug Anderson, Mike Piha, Kip Rydberg, Cami Babolik, Danielle Olivo. Front row: Wally Connaker, Loren Samuelson.   Not Pictured: Becci Palmblade (Rep from Pine City School).

The Pine City Civic Center Association is a nonprofit group that manages the Pine City Civic Center building, which is home to the Pine City High School hockey teams and Pine City Youth Hockey.  

 

 Photo Provided

