Plans are being set for Pine City’s Class of 2021 commencement ceremony on the evening of June 4, with a parade and cap toss at the Pine County Fairgrounds in the works.
According to school officials, Wednesday, June 2 will be the seniors’ last day, and kick off with the traditional Senior Tractor Ride, being coordinated by Brenda and Glen Rike.
Though seniors are required to attend an 8:20 a.m. graduation rehearsal on June 4, and may also take part in the Graduate Walk at Pine City Elementary School (transportation required), the actual commencement ceremony will not take place until evening.
Graduation ceremony
Commencement for the Class of 2021 will begin at 7 p.m. at Pine City High School, with the Graduation Parade to follow at roughly 7:50 p.m.
The band and choir will perform as part of the commencement ceremony. There will be no limitations on tickets for attendance at graduation; however, all attendees will be required to wear masks.
WCMP will be live streaming the graduation, and that link will be made available through social media.
Parade and cap toss
A parade of graduates heading down Main Street toward the Fairgrounds will immediately follow recessional. Graduates and immediate families will have ten minutes from the end of the ceremony to the start of the parade.
Commencement guests not participating in the parade are invited to walk to neighboring areas for viewing, including the National Guard Armory, Culligan, school grounds, hockey arena, etc. Guests are asked not to leave the parking lot until all graduates have exited for the parade.
The traditional cap toss will take place at Pine County Fairgrounds. Parking spots will be in the same order as seating and can be decorated starting at 9 a.m. on Friday, June 4.
Parade Expectations
The school has set out the following expectations for the parade:
• Graduates and their immediate family - each graduate will be allowed one vehicle.
• Graduates should be seated in the front passenger seat.
• Vehicles must be enclosed vehicles that will fit in a traditional parking spot. No side-by-sides, tractors, motorcycles, RVs, campers, vehicles with trailers, ATVs or other such vehicles will be permitted.
• Parking spots will be well-labeled and staff will be there to assist.
• Parking arrangements are linked here and are subject to change.
• Should there be an emergency during the parade, please pull to the side and let emergency vehicles pass.
For questions, please reach out to Pine City High School at 320-629-4113.
