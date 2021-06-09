The Graduate Walk tradition was able to continue in 2021, as seniors were met by sixth grade representatives and escorted through Pine City Elementary School to reminisce about their own elementary days. They then exited to a playground filled with excited K-6 graders who cheered and applauded – and perhaps got a glimpse of what the future might hold for them. Congratulations to the Class of 2021!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.