My husband and I love singing corny songs to each other. Yes, we are weird, but we like it that way. One of the songs that often start us singing is Karen Carpenter’s “Close to You”. It got me thinking that the primary purpose as a Christian is to help people draw close to God. The task seems specific and straight forward, but we humans tend to make things complicated.
This time of year, we have Valentine’s Day that makes us think of getting close to others. But another season we don’t usually think of to get close to God is Lent. Yep, March through April this year is the manmade church season of lent created to help us humans get closer to God. Now don’t roll your eyes at me. I know there are lots of spiritual disciplines and practices that are meant to help us get closer to God. While they have merit, they don’t have a very good success rate.
Let me share with you a little secret that has totally changed my life as I draw closer to God: Simply talk to him though out the day. Yes, I like to talk, but talking to God doesn’t sound like formal prayers – but you are praying. I envision God is with me all day long – ‘cause he is. However, I mentally have everyday topical conversations with him all day long – short conversations. Something like this: “Thanks God for this breakfast.” “God, help my anger against that jerk that cut me off!” “God, I can’t figure this out.” “God, what should I make for supper tonight?”
Get the gist? Thankful, authentic, humble, frustrated, needy everyday talk. Now am I constantly tuned in all day? No, that’s impossible, but when I remember I haven’t connected in a while, I just reconnect with no guilt. And I feel close to God when I connect with him. Sometimes he gives me specific guidance. Most of the time it’s the peace of knowing we are getting closer. And that is what my heart wants.
James wrote a letter to help his friends get closer to God too. He said to them. Draw close to God and he will draw close to you. James 4:8a. Jesus told the parable of the prodigal son to show the Father’s love as we draw back close to him. Luke 15:11-32. And even the great reflective monk of the 1700’s Brother Lawrence wrote this: You ought to act with God in the greatest simplicity. Speak to Him frankly and plainly. Implore His assistance in your affairs as they are happening: He will never fail to grant it.
The truth is, God is always whispering our name to get our attention so we can stay connected. That’s what happens when you suddenly remember you’ve moved out of touch. He is always pursuing us to be close. So, where ever you are in your journey this week, start that conversation with God. And remember, Jesus loves you and so do I.
Julie Samuelson is a pastor of Hands for Pine City Outreach.
