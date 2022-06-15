Colette Lenore Thomas, 61, of Pine City, Minn. passed away Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in Aitkin, Minn. with family by her side.
She was born July 24, 1960 in Mora, to parents: Russell Ernest and Leella Mae Thomas. Colette graduated from Pine City High School, class of 1978. Throughout the years she did factory work, but her heart was in caregiving. She had her own daycare for many years. When she moved on from daycare, she decided to pursue being a PCA. She absolutely loved the people she cared for.
Colette liked to fish, go camping, cook/bake, canning, crochet, knit, play yahtzee (she was very good at it!) but, most of all she loved spending time with friends and family. Her children and grandchildren were what she called “her life”.
Colette is survived by her parents: Russell Ernest Thomas and Leella Mae Thomas; Daughter: Dalaena Baillargeon (Torrey Winger); two sons: Larry (Katrina) Mills and Calvin Jensen; five grandchildren: Jaidynn and Diesel Baillargeon, and Harper, Hunter, and Renae Lenore Mills; two sisters: Denise (Bruce) Pals, Gwen Thomas (Mike Baker),
She was preceded in death by her brother, Philip Thomas.
A Celebration of Colette’s Life will be 2 p.m., Friday June 17, 2022 at First Evangelical Lutheran Church 1000 S Jay Ave, Rush City, Minn., 55069. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements are with Sorensen-Root-Thompson Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Aitkin. Go to www.srtfuneral to leave a message of condolence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.