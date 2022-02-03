Does the time spent and cost of attending college make such a big difference for people? We all know examples of respected and successful people that didn’t attend college or the stories of self-made millionaires who got there without some elite university degree. There are also many examples of people that attended college and are now working in jobs that probably didn’t justify the amount of student debt they acquired while obtaining it. These examples are, however, the exception to what the historical data shows us.
The data unequivocally shows attending at least some college does make a big difference, and people that complete some level of higher education will earn more over their lifetime and experience more career security than those that don’t. Data also commonly notes that 70% of the future jobs in Minnesota will need workers that have some college and the skills they obtained while attending. Workers with unique skills will be the ones in most demand for the best jobs and will make the highest wages on average.
Making a choice about college and a career is a very big decision. As the class of 2022 begins to fully recognize the end of their high school experience, they will no doubt be weighing these types of choices and considering options for what is next. These decisions will impact their lives for many years to come; and the question shouldn’t be as much about whether going to college really matters, but more about what type of college would best support their future goals. It is a big decision, no matter what the choice.
Encourage those you know that may be struggling to make this tough decision to do a few basic things:
1. Do an informational interview with someone in the field they are considering.
2. Job shadow for a few hours or at minimum tour a business in the industry area.
3. Go online and review data on wages and or job openings in the region.
4. Contact professionals that work with people making these decisions (i.e. Pine Technical and Community College, Central Minnesota Jobs and Training and or high school counselors).
People may not learn everything there is to know about a career or a specific education program by using some or all these steps, but they will definitely learn something that may help them as they make decisions.
As we soon enter spring and things begin new again, please remember that many people may be struggling with big decisions and might benefit from your experiences, unique knowledge or connections. The next time you ask a young person what they are doing after high school, or talk with someone who is challenged about switching careers, ask them if they have done any of the four things listed or if your experiences or knowledge might be helpful. And please let them know that college does matter.
Joe Mulford is the president of Pine Technical and Community College.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.